Flying Dosa? This Man in Mumbai is Serving Food to People in Unique Style. Watch Video

South Indian cuisine is one of the most diverse in the world. The varieties are endless and when in India, it should not be difficult to find a spot which pampers your palette. Idli sambar, medu vada, Bisibele bath, dosas, Mysore pak, Mysore masala --which of these items are you drooling over? Dosa is a popular street food snack not just in a few states in India, but you'll find a stall in every corner of any city. So, if you are in Mumbai and planning to visit one South Indian restaurant with great food and a better experience, then try this unique place in Kalbadevi.

Shree Balaji Dosa in South Mumbai's Mangaldas Market has added a superhit item to their series of South Indian dishes -- flying dosa. The food stall is extremely popular with a variety of delicious dosas. What is more interesting about this place is the style of serving the food.

Here, dosas are sent flying straight from the pan to the plate. A video shared by a Facebook page known as Street Food Recipes shows an expert dosa seller preparing and then flipping dosas high into the air before they land right on the plate. The dosa seller's unique way of serving dosa will make your jaw drop open in surprise.

The dosa is prepared in a simple traditional style. What defines the wow factor of this place is the approach to transfer the dish from the burner. The dosa seller carries out the stunt with apparent ease, and that too without even looking at the customer's plate. When preparing the next one, the assistant grabs it and gives it to the people. The entire video of making and serving dosas is simply fun to watch.

The Facebook page shared the video online and wrote, "Serving Dosa LIKE A BOSS,"

The video of the flying dosa became a huge favourite and an instant hit. Posted on February 12, it has racked up over 80 million views and more than 1.3 million likes. Users of the social networking site took to the commentspace to express their reactions. One impressed Facebook user praised the dosa seller and pointed out that he is serving food to customers artistically. Others, however, criticised him saying that throwing food shows disrespect towards it.

Earlier, a video of Flying Dahi Vada at Joshi Dahi Bada House in Indore went viral. The highlight of this place is the ownerwho is a true showman in his own right.