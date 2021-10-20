Flying Poop That Came Crashing Down on Windsor Man's Garden Dropped by Airplaine

A British resident living near Windsor Castle, England was splattered with poop when human waste was dropped from a plane. The incident had happened during a flight in July. According to The Independent, the incident came to light when the councillor for Clewer East, Karen Davis spoke about the rather ‘unpleasant’ experience at Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead’s aviation forum. During the forum, Davis has explained how it had happened “in a very unpleasant way”. It is said that the incident happened when the aircraft was approaching nearby Heathrow airport. She also explained how the resident’s “whole garden, and garden umbrellas, and him” were all “covered”.

A BBC report quoted Davis as saying, “I know a number of incidents happen every year with frozen sewage from planes, but this wasn’t frozen and his whole garden was splattered in a very unpleasant way."

“He was out in the garden at the time, so a really horrible, horrible experience," she added.

The councillor for Eton & Castle called the incident as “one in a billion chance”. However, he has blamed the warm weather for the excrement to have “come out as a more fluidy item.”

Aircraft usually store sewage in a tank from where it is then disposed off after the plane has landed. Nnormally the sewage in tanks will freeze due to the cold temperature. However, this is a rare occasion that made the excrement leak from the plane.

A parish councillor, Groff Paxton who had worked at airports for 40 years says that incidents like these are very rarely seen and had not seen such an incident like this in a very long time. Paxton further added that vacuum toilets are much more secure in airplanes.

BBC reports claim the resident had not decided to pursue an insurance claim for the ‘stinking’ incident. Also, the name of the airline has not been disclosed. However, the resident had later identified the plane via reoute tracking map and got in touch with the airline.

