Remains of 'Dragon-like' Flying Reptile Found in Australia, Was Largest in Continent

Paleontologists at the University of Queensland, Australia, have stumbled upon what seems to be the closest thing to the real-life dragon and it is as magnificent as it sounds. Tim Richards, a paleontologist and senior author of the study, analysed fossil of the creature’s jaw and concluded that it was the largest flying reptile of Australia. The pterosaur, named Thapunngaka shawi -a flying reptile with a spear-like mouth and a 23ft wingspread — is believed to have roamed the skies above Queensland105 million years ago.

Tim said that the pterosaur was a 3-feet-long skull with a long neck connected to a pair of long wings. He added that the skull contained about 40 teeth, perfect for grasping the many fish species that inhabited the long gone Eromanga Sea of Australia. “Pterosaurs were a successful and diverse group of reptiles – the very first back-boned animals to take a stab at powered flight,” he said in a statement.

Tim, who called the reptile quite savage, added that this is the third species of anhanguerian pterosaur discovered in Australia — all the three species are from Western Queensland. Speaking of the species’ bone density, Tim was amazed that the fossils still exist as the bones of these replies were thin-walled and hollow, making them difficult to be preserved. The paleontologist also added that the discovery of the fossil of Thapunngaka shawi helps in understanding of the pterosaur diversity as the record of the species from Australia is particularly poor.

If you are interested in seeing the holoytpe of Thapunngaka shawi, it's on display at #KronosaurusKorner in Richmond on Wanamara Country, North West Queensland. Great photo by @Crambot_palaeo pic.twitter.com/E4BmpmqGnW— Steve Salisbury (@implexidens) August 9, 2021

Tim’s PhD supervisor and his co-author on the paper on pterosaur, Steve Salisbury said that what he found most interesting about the new species of the anhanguerian family is the huge size of the bony chest of its lower jaw.

The study was conducted in Wanamara Country, near to Richmond in North West Queensland.

