3-MIN READ

'Flying Sandhu': Man Celebrates 62nd Birthday by Running 62.4 Kms, Proves Age is Just a Number

The man who run for over 62 km to celebrate his 62nd Birthday. Credits: Twitter

The video shared by Jasmer Singh Sandhu of running 62.4 km on his 62 birthday is creating a buzz on the social media. Moreover, the video garnered over 300 thousand views and counting.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 26, 2020, 4:56 PM IST
Sexagenarian Jasmer Singh Sandhu has become quite an inspiration on social media for being absolutely fit even at an advanced age. In the spirit of fitness, he celebrated turning 62 by running a whopping 62.4 kilometers!

Sandhu took to Twitter to post a video in which he has running effortlessly, wearing shorts and t-shirts during the evening.

"Today I have completed 62 years of my life and on this occasion completed 62.4 Kms run. Still ahead of my age," shared Sandhu on the micro-blogging site.

He further posted a screenshot of his fitness tracker. According to the screenshot, it took him 7 hours and 32 minutes to complete the run.

Since being shared on August 25, Tweeples could'not stop admiring the old man. In the meantime, the video garnered more than 24 thousand likes in addition to 2200 retweets and counting.

One of the users asked about his fitness to which he claims to have been a heart patient back in 2010 who turned his health, and life, around by running!

Netizens loved this ‘challenge’ and were inspired to do the same for their own birthdays. Here are some of the reactions.

Earlier Milind Soman’s mother, Usha, who recently celebrated her 81st birthday by doing 15 pushups or the 80-year-old former CM of Gujarat, Shankersinh Vaghela, who bounced back into his fitness regime right after recovering from COVID-19.

No wonder turning old is inversely proportionate to getting old.

