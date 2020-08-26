'Flying Sandhu': Man Celebrates 62nd Birthday by Running 62.4 Kms, Proves Age is Just a Number

Sexagenarian Jasmer Singh Sandhu has become quite an inspiration on social media for being absolutely fit even at an advanced age. In the spirit of fitness, he celebrated turning 62 by running a whopping 62.4 kilometers!

Sandhu took to Twitter to post a video in which he has running effortlessly, wearing shorts and t-shirts during the evening.

"Today I have completed 62 years of my life and on this occasion completed 62.4 Kms run. Still ahead of my age," shared Sandhu on the micro-blogging site.

Today I have completed 62 years of my life and on this occasion completed 62.4 Kms run. Still ahead of my age 😊 pic.twitter.com/Q7IjVgmWyP — Jasmer Singh Sandhu (@FlyingSandhu) August 25, 2020

He further posted a screenshot of his fitness tracker. According to the screenshot, it took him 7 hours and 32 minutes to complete the run.

Sharing the running details of My 62.4 km run. pic.twitter.com/VCVnzGMXQa — Jasmer Singh Sandhu (@FlyingSandhu) August 25, 2020

Since being shared on August 25, Tweeples could'not stop admiring the old man. In the meantime, the video garnered more than 24 thousand likes in addition to 2200 retweets and counting.

One of the users asked about his fitness to which he claims to have been a heart patient back in 2010 who turned his health, and life, around by running!

Nothing to be sorry about. I was a heart patient in 2010 before I started running. We all learn our lessons of life with time. 🙏 — Jasmer Singh Sandhu (@FlyingSandhu) August 26, 2020

Netizens loved this ‘challenge’ and were inspired to do the same for their own birthdays. Here are some of the reactions.

Keep trying. You will be able to do it 😊😊 — Jasmer Singh Sandhu (@FlyingSandhu) August 26, 2020

Start running. Milestones will come your way. Good Luck. 🙏 — Jasmer Singh Sandhu (@FlyingSandhu) August 26, 2020

Truly inspiring sir, can you put some details on your pre and post stretch activities forb your long runs. Also any diet that you follow — Sujeeth Talluri (@suji056) August 26, 2020

Hats off toyou sir — Engr. Navneet Tiwari (@NAVNEETTIW) August 25, 2020

Ppl celebrate their birthdays in very wild manners. Here comes a man giving entirely new definition to celebrate not only your birthday but celebrate yor life b'coz your body will enjoy life only if it's fit to tackle it. — Sanjay Ahlawat (@Darkfantasy1972) August 26, 2020

Wow Sir ! Truly respect your efforts 🙏 Wishing you a happy birthday and many more years of happy running ! It’s efforts like yours, which are motivating factor for people like me. Next year intend to run 50kms on by birthday 😊🙏 — shankar.subramanya (@shankar_subr) August 25, 2020

When I completed my 50, took a solo bicycle trip from Mumbai to Surat but you take the cake sir. Salute!!! — ࿗🇮🇳 મેહુલ શાહ 🇮🇳࿗ (@imehulshah) August 25, 2020

Well done Sir. 62.4Km in 62 years. I'll break your record one day. 🙏🌷 — KaptanHindustan (@GautamTrivedi_) August 25, 2020

Wow Sir. Hope I keep ageing like this . Many Happy returns of the day and God bless. — Sandeep Mall  (@SandeepMall) August 25, 2020

You are awesome sir 👏 ... I m 44 years young but max I have ran is 21 kms and it's my dream to keep running till I live .... GOD BLESS YOU SIR AND YOU BLESS ME 🙏... keep running sir🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️ — 🇮🇳GUJJU ROCKS🇮🇳 (@DevangKaria2) August 25, 2020

Earlier Milind Soman’s mother, Usha, who recently celebrated her 81st birthday by doing 15 pushups or the 80-year-old former CM of Gujarat, Shankersinh Vaghela, who bounced back into his fitness regime right after recovering from COVID-19.

No wonder turning old is inversely proportionate to getting old.