'Focus on Education': Pakistan Banning Jeans, T-Shirts for Teachers Met With Backlash

Are T-shirts and denims appropriate to wear in school? Islamabad would deem it inappropriate. Pakistan’s Federal Directorate of Education on Monday issued a notification asking female teachers not to wear jeans or tights. The same notification went on to prohibit male teachers from wearing jeans and t-shirts. All principals have been directed to ensure that their teaching and non-teaching staff (both male and female) ensured personal hygiene, including regular haircuts, beard trimming, nail cutting and use of perfume, reported Dawn. Through a letter, the FDE also directed the principals of education institutes to ensure the implementation of the dress code. The letter explained that along with on-premises, the dress code also extended “during official gatherings, ceremonies and meetings."

It further added that “that all teaching staff must wear teaching gown while teaching in the class and lab coats while taking practical periods in laboratories." With denim and T-shirts banned, what would be considered appropriate wear? The letter details it as, “simple and decent shalwar qameez, trouser, shirt with dupatta/shawl. Purdah observing females are allowed to wear scarf/hijab while ensuring its clean and neat appearance," reported Dawn quoting the letter. For men too, the appropriate dress code was “Simple and decent shalwar qameez preferably with waistcoat in accordance with the weather conditions. Wear dress shirt (full sleeves preferably with tie) and trousers (dress and cotton pants only)." It also added that while sneakers and comfortable shoes were allowed during teaching, slippers strictly not allowed.

The move, however, was met with much backlash on Pakistani social media, with some calling it a violation of women’s freedom to dress.

We are strongly condemned😠🗣.In #Pakistan🇵🇰,the FDE on Monday asked female teachers not to wear jeans and tights and banned their male counterparts from wearing jeans and t-shirts.This is a serious violation of basic human rights and women's freedom. https://t.co/V961W5t8IY— M.A.Gholey❤🇵🇰 (@magholey) September 8, 2021

Given the general state of the country, this government’s priorities are insane…Federal Directorate of Education issues dress code for male, female teachers - Pakistan - https://t.co/wEReTyynYj https://t.co/dkwAEtmJJU — Maria Amir (@Beentherella) September 8, 2021

Focus on improving education standard than on dress code.Federal Directorate of Education issues dress code for male, female teachers https://t.co/Ri1KiMpHdy— zahid Hussain (@hidhussain) September 7, 2021

While we are still busy telling men and women what to wear. Rest of world is going casual creating thinking spaces, artificial intelligence and cloud based applications. 😩😒😩 Federal Directorate of Education issues dress code for male, female teachers https://t.co/ptjgITxtfI— najma minhas (@MinhasNajma) September 7, 2021

Dress code won't stop the nasty thinking of men/teenagers we have in our society. So kindly keep that Taliban thinking to your ourself. We have been raised in same country you made the young nation thinking worst. https://t.co/Chz4tR1lzE— quixotic (@Oneofabich) September 8, 2021

https://t.co/JIpsGYZcIeIf this isn't North Korea style dictatorial fascism can someone please tell me what is? — Baji Shagufta (@baji_shagufta) September 7, 2021

Are we living under some sort of dictatorship? Dress Code for teachers. please raise standard of education rather than getting head in useless thingsFederal Directorate of Education issues dress code for male, female teachers https://t.co/WvEznPuIj0 https://t.co/jrnbiM3kQB — Rubab (@Rubab) September 7, 2021

It also got some support from people who deemed this the ‘appropriate clothing’ to wear for teachers.

This should have happened a long time ago. Totally support this step taken in the right direction by FDE. Now they have to ensure that the rules are being followed. Dress code & hygiene should be implemented in other departments of society as well. https://t.co/mRMFvoXMF6— Saud Adeel (@Saudqureshipk) September 8, 2021

Encouraging step. Dress code as per the Islamic teaching be enforced and extended to all educational institutions of the country and for both teachers and students. https://t.co/c4c4G2md1S— Ansar Abbasi (@AnsarAAbbasi) September 8, 2021

Pakistani newspaper Dawn contacted a director of the FDE who said the letter was issued with good intentions and added that it was the responsibility of teachers to observe a proper dress code as they are role models for students.

