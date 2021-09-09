CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » 'Focus on Education': Pakistan Banning Jeans, T-Shirts for Teachers Met With Backlash
3-MIN READ

'Focus on Education': Pakistan Banning Jeans, T-Shirts for Teachers Met With Backlash

Representative image from Pixabay. Screengrab of Twitter/@rubab.

With denims and Tshirts banned, 'simple and decent shalwar qameez, trouser, shirt' were considered appropriate clothing.

Are T-shirts and denims appropriate to wear in school? Islamabad would deem it inappropriate. Pakistan’s Federal Directorate of Education on Monday issued a notification asking female teachers not to wear jeans or tights. The same notification went on to prohibit male teachers from wearing jeans and t-shirts. All principals have been directed to ensure that their teaching and non-teaching staff (both male and female) ensured personal hygiene, including regular haircuts, beard trimming, nail cutting and use of perfume, reported Dawn. Through a letter, the FDE also directed the principals of education institutes to ensure the implementation of the dress code. The letter explained that along with on-premises, the dress code also extended “during official gatherings, ceremonies and meetings."

It further added that “that all teaching staff must wear teaching gown while teaching in the class and lab coats while taking practical periods in laboratories." With denim and T-shirts banned, what would be considered appropriate wear? The letter details it as, “simple and decent shalwar qameez, trouser, shirt with dupatta/shawl. Purdah observing females are allowed to wear scarf/hijab while ensuring its clean and neat appearance," reported Dawn quoting the letter. For men too, the appropriate dress code was “Simple and decent shalwar qameez preferably with waistcoat in accordance with the weather conditions. Wear dress shirt (full sleeves preferably with tie) and trousers (dress and cotton pants only)." It also added that while sneakers and comfortable shoes were allowed during teaching, slippers strictly not allowed.

The move, however, was met with much backlash on Pakistani social media, with some calling it a violation of women’s freedom to dress.

It also got some support from people who deemed this the ‘appropriate clothing’ to wear for teachers.

Pakistani newspaper Dawn contacted a director of the FDE who said the letter was issued with good intentions and added that it was the responsibility of teachers to observe a proper dress code as they are role models for students.

first published:September 09, 2021, 11:44 IST