Following Google Trend 2019's 'Hero' Theme, Abhinandan Varthaman Becomes Most Trending Personality of the Year

Google has released it's year-end data that shows various top trends that had caught the interests of netizens this year.

While this year's Google trend's theme was the celebration of 'heroes' outside the silver screen, it's not surprising to see the list of top 10 searched personalities on Google 2019 being led by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman of Indian Air Force.

Varthaman was quite a celebrated personality early this year. During the 2019 Indo-Pakistan standoff his aircraft was shot down in Pakistan where he was held captive for nearly 60 hours before he was released to India. From February 24th to March 2, 2019 Varthaman made to the top most searches in Google. Later, he was conferred the Vir Chakra gallantry award in August 2019, in an honour to his heroic deeds.

Second on the list is veteran Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was top searched from November 10 to 16, when the singer had fallen severely ill and had to be hospitalised. However, the singer has also trended much following the rising fame of Ranu Mondal, who has always talked about looking up to Mangeshkar in her singing pursuit.

The third place has been taken by former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who was one of the top searches in June, following the cricketer's retirement from the international cricket on June 10, 2019.

On the fourth stays educationist Anand Kumar, whose life has influenced the movie Super 30. Anand trended the most in July, which was the month for the release of the blockbuster featuring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.

This is followed by the fifth place taken by veteran Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who had trended the most during January when his Bollywood blockbuster Uri, which recounted the 2015 surgical strike of India on Pakistan, was released.

Sixth on the list is Indian cricketman Rishabh Pant, who had become one of the top searches during July when he was handed his World Cup debut cap for India, against England.

Seventh on the list has been grabbed by Internet sensation Ranu Mondal, who had made headlines during late August and early September after her singing video in a railway station as a destitute had gone viral. She had later made her debut performance with Himesh Reshamia in the song, 'Teri Meri' and since then has been viral on the internet for some reason or the other.

Eight, Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria, who made her debut in Student of the Year 2 with another fresh face, Ananya Pandey and Tiger Shroff became the top search in early May with the release of her film on May 10.

Ninth on the list of top searches is Big Boss 13 candidate Siddharth Sukhla, who has been trending since early November. Siddharth has been creating quite a buzz with his controversial persona in the Big Boss house, proving to be quite an entertainment for the viewers.

Last on the list is Bollywood actor Koena Mitra, who was another debated Big Boss 13 contestant. Koena had also become a sensation for her certain remarks against the political leader and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who had once tweeted, "I want my masjid back," to which the actress wrote "#IdiotOwaisi I want our 40,000 temples back."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.