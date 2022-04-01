Food Blogger Slammed for Showing 'Her Way' of Eating Masala Dosa with Fork

A food blogger called Mansi Shiv Rathi recently shared her way of eating a Masala Dosa using cutlery and it left the Internet up in arms. Desis famously don’t like their food messed with, and the blogger’s way of eating the South Indian staple with a fork to make a hole in the middle of it left them miffed. Rathi is a food stylist and has over 28,000 followers on Instagram. Although she was in no way of enforcing her way of eating the dish, many were upset with the move. “No you pry it open with your fingers. #Nocutleryfordose," commented one user. “Thankyou madam! Ehhhhhh sooooo all my life Ate it in a wrong way hope im not jailed for it [sic]" joked another. Yet another commented: “Rubbish. It doesn’t give the exact taste of chutney nor the sambar." An Instagram user who identified themselves as a Malayali was casting about for a “dislike button".

Eating Dosa with spoon and fork is one of the cardinal sins of Desi eating habits and people have long been horrified at the idea of it. Many went as far as to call Rathi’s video “embarrassing".

In case you didn’t know, Desis have strong opinions about Dosa being eaten using cutlery.

People eating dosa with fork and spoon be like: pic.twitter.com/xVv0FPbOvN— Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) August 31, 2020

it's ok to judge people who eat dosa with a knife and fork— zomato (@zomato) September 6, 2021

Arranged marriages are scary, what if he eats dosa with fork and knife?— Kanupriya (@kanupriiya) August 27, 2021

Recently, an etiquette coach was trolled widely on social media for sharing a video on how to “properly" eat Desi food. She claimed that dal, curry or rajma should not be poured over the entire serving of rice and only be doled out one spoonful at a time, that veggies can be mixed with dal but no more than two food items should be mixed together, and also that curd should not be mixed with everything. It does beg the question: who on Earth cares about what other people are mixing together on their own plate? At a time when mukbang on the Internet is a thing, it clearly doesn’t bother people all that much as to which item got mixed in at what order.

