Food Blogger Tries Mathura's Famous Jalebi With Aloo Sabzi, Would You Give It a Go?

Food bloggers have been consistently pushing culinary boundaries and what results is capable of horrifying and amazing the Internet in equal measure. Of late, many famous Indian dishes, starting from the Dosa to the two-minute Maggi, have been mixed and remixed into various concoctions involving everything from ice cream, chocolate, Coca Cola, Fanta etc. Food blogger Palak Kapoor recently made the bold decision of trying a jalebi with some aloo ki sabzi. The combination is a delicacy that’s famous in Mathura, she said.

“Tried the most weird food combo ever! Apparently, Jalebi with Aloo ki Sabzi is very famous in Mathura, Vrindavan. So I finally tried this combo from Oma Pehalwan, Mathura,” she wrote on Instagram. Although she seemed to think it tasted so-so, Instagram users were absolutely horrified by the idea.

A jalebi is put on a leaf plate, aloo ki sabzi is added on top, and another jalebi is then added on top of the concoction. The jalebi is dipped in the potato curry and eaten, easily transgressing the sacred boundaries between sweet and savoury.

In a similar treatment of a sweet that offended many online recently, a Gulab Jamun burger went viral. Unfortunately, it was not a hoax. The “burger”, thankfully, is less bizarre than it sounds, because it does not contain a whole lot of ingredients typical of a burger. It simply involves Gulab Jamun stashed inside buns, which is arguably entirely unnecessary, but shouldn’t taste like a fiasco, one can hope. The video of the preparation went viral on TikTok and was shared on Twitter from there.

Not everyone was entirely opposed to the idea of a Gulab Jamun burger. “Finally something that will make those cloying lumps of putty palatable,” one Twitter user wrote. However, it’s safe to say that most of the reviews weren’t quite favourable.

Last year, the jalebi was subjected to another sweet and savoury cruelty, where a cook mixed jalebi with onion and namkeen before serving it with curd. The dish was garnished with Sev Papadi.

