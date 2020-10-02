BUZZ

3-MIN READ

Food Channel Apologises after Biryani Recipe with Lentils Leaves Bad Taste in Desi Mouths

How to NOT make a biryani | Image credit: Twitter

A popular food recipe channel in South Africa recently shared a video recipe for making biryani on its website as well as social media handles.

Buzz Staff

Indians are touchy about food. And when it comes to biryani, the attitude is one of reverence and complete intolerance to any criticism of the dish. So when a South African cooking website got the recipe of biryani "shamefully" wrong in a viral video, all hell broke loose.

Food24.com, a popular food recipe channel in South Africa, recently shared a video recipe for making biryani oni ts website as well as social media handles. Made with generous helpings of diced potatoes, tomatoes, and other vegetables along with chicken and brown dal (lentils), the recipe did not pan out.

Despite the channel's use of desi ingredients like "garam masala", the recipe failed to get the royal dish right. And the resulting dish got roasted like no biryani ever should. Many pointed out that lentils were totally out of place in a biryani while others berated the chef's use of raw, un-fried onions to cook with the rice.

The outrage and trolling was so much that Food 24 had to issue an actual to food lovers. "We’ve heard you. We got it wrong, and we’re sorry. We will remove the video and would like to make a biryani together?" the channel tweeted. T

Biryani is a popular South Asian dish with many versions of it existing across the continent. In India itself, several versions of the delectable,slow-cooked rice delicacy exist, often competing for the crown of the "best" or "original" biriyani flavour. In West Bengal and Bihar, for instance, biriyani is made with potatoes while Hyderabadi biriyani uses an entirely different set of spices to flavour their rice sans the potato.

As per reports, Biriyani was the most ordered food amid the coronavirus lockdown in India. The "StatEATistics report: The Quarantine Edition" from the food delivery platform Swiggy found that Indians ordered biryani over "5.5 lakh times" from their favourite restaurants.

