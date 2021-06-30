Food Delivery Agent Reveals Greatest Mistakes Customers Do While Ordering From Apps

Online food delivery apps have made our life so easy; we no longer have to think about the hassles of travelling to a restaurant when we have a craving to eat pizza or ice cream for example. While we enjoy the convenience these apps provide us, we often forget the fact that the distance between a restaurant and our home is not covered by an app interface but there’s a delivery person who makes everything possible.

Now, speaking to The Insider, a former food delivery agent from the US has revealed some of the big mistakes that the customers make while ordering food from these apps. So, while the customers may think these mistakes are not too big a deal, they cause a lot of problems for the person handling the delivery of the food.

Annie Smith who worked with a food delivery company named Postmates started working with it after she lost her full-time job during the pandemic. She had launched her own marketing agency but worked as a part-time delivery person to support her business to take off.

Annie said that while her opinion was based only on the experience she had while delivering for Postmates, the problems are common with other platforms too. She said that it was important to make the delivery person safe and secure and the first way to do it was to make sure that the house number is clearly visible from the outside. Keeping the outside of the house well illuminated also helps the delivery person to identify your house in case it’s dark.

Recalling her experience of deliveries where she said that she often walked out of her car in dark to find the address.

Another mistake she pointed out was the fact that most customers do not add enough delivery instructions to the order. Annie added that she wishes more people added gates codes and direction instructions because it’s very helpful when the delivery person is out to deliver to an address that is tricky to find.

She also talked about not getting enough tips for deliveries.

One common conception we have is that ordering food during the rush hours will delay the delivery but according to Annie the situation is the opposite. She says there’s a greater chance of your food getting delivered quickly in the rush hours as there are more delivery persons available during that time.

