Food Delivery Agent Works Barefoot After Meeting With an Accident, Internet Lauds his Dedication

Social platforms have a wide range of content, some of which might leave you in splits, and some might touch your heart. Recently, a LinkedIn post about a giant food delivery agent who was working his shift barefoot after he met with an accident has gone viral. LinkedIn user Tariq Khan shared the conversation with the Swiggy delivery man who was working barefoot and was travelling along with him in the elevator.

When asked why he wasn’t wearing shoes, the delivery guy replied that he met with an accident on that day and had a swollen foot and ankle. The user then responded and said, “Then you should be resting and not working.” He smiled and told the user that he has a family to feed and stepped out of the lift and wished him, “Have a good evening, Sir.”

The excerpt from the long caption read, “It’s people like him that inspire me to work hard and push myself when it’s necessary. On a separate note, I hope Swiggy rewards and acknowledges the hard work of this man.”

LinkedIn users have mixed reactions in the comments section. Some of them said that he should have assisted him instead of sharing the post and some of them lauded him for working even when was in pain. One of the users said, “Let’s hope apart from being inspired, you helped him in some way.” To which the author of the post replied that in the post he didn’t want to write what help he did for the delivery agent.

Another person wrote, “Indeed an inspiration! Similarly every day, I see guards in my society and college in their every day and night hectic duty hours, still smiling and inspiring.”

A user also commented, “Salute.”

Another user called the food delivery man, “The real hero.”

The user also pinned a long message about him that the delivery agent needs help and cleared all the concerns other users had.

The post has garnered nearly 7,500 likes since it was uploaded.

