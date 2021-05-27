Food Delivery Man Travels Extra to Reach Order at 'Different' Location with No Extra Charge, Wins Hearts

A customer of a Malaysian online food delivery company shared a heart-warming gesture of a delivery guy who travelled an extra distance to deliver her food ordered at the wrong address. Sharing the incident in a LinkedIn post, Vijaya Kasinathan told that she had ordered dinner from online food company Grab Company, but forgot to update her address while placing the order. She soon realized that she had ordered the food at her workplace instead of the home address. However, since the order was already processed, she could not modify it.

So, Vijaya called the delivery person named Arzul and asked him to keep the food for himself since she is no longer available at the office address. However, Arzul told her that he is willing to deliver the food at her home address without any extra charge as he feels bad that she will not have anything to eat. Impressed by Arzul’s courtesy and dedications, she handed him over an envelope with 100 Malaysian ringgits after delivery of the food.

Arzul did not open the envelope until he stopped at a petrol pump to refuel his vehicle. Surprised by the amount, he came back to return the envelope saying that the amount was ‘too much’. However, he was told by Vijaya that his kind gesture was priceless. She insisted he keeps the money and buys something ‘nice’ for himself with it.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, Arzul requested Vijaya for a picture but she told him to click a picture with her mother who was very impressed by his kindness. The incident was shared by Vijaya in a LinkedIn post that has now gone viral with over 19 thousand likes on the platform. The comment section of the post was flooded with lovely comments for Arzul lauding him for his kindness and humility.

