Food Delivery Partner Breaks Down after Close Shave with 3 Accidents, Read Viral Thread

Comedian Sahil Shah’s Twitter post about a delivery executive breaking down after being in three road accidents is going viral. Narrating the incident, Shah asked users to be nice to food delivery partners as no meal should cost a person his life.

“Today I had a food delivery guy breakdown cause he almost had 3 accidents trying to deliver my food. I gave him water and a good tip and then apologised TO HIM cause my 500 buck dinner should NEVER be worth his life. Pls be nice to your delivery people.

They are doing their best."

“If you’re food is late it’s fine. I understand the anger. But they are risking their live’s to get it to you and no matter how hungry you are…it should never be at the cost of someone’s life."

“Tip your delivery people. They don’t get enough respect or money. Tip them. Be nice to them. Talk to them. Respect them. A little bit of goodwill goes a long way."

“Yeah there are bad incidents too. I agree. I’ve NEVER been rude to a single delivery person because I understand where they maybe coming from. The guy today said I was the first person in 10 years who spoke and understood him without complaining.

Just be nice. That’s all."

The posts made users wonder about the safety of delivery partners in the newly-launched Zomato 10-minute food delivery plan.

“Govt should come fwd regularizing this kind of speedy delivery. Hey @deepigoyal, you should stop this 10 minute instant delivery too. Learn from Dominos. They shut down their 30 minute pizza."

The safety of food delivery partners and their working conditions have been much discussed in the last one year. Last year, an anonymous Twitter handle accused Swiggy of exploiting their delivery partners. After Zomato launched its 10-minute delivery last month, questions were raised about the safety of delivery partners and other commuters on roads. Meanwhile, police in many states have been cracking down on food delivery executives for traffic violations.

