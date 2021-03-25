Food Experiments to Chronic Illness: Life on International Space Station is Full of Challenges

With an international crew of six scientists living and working while travelling at a speed of five miles per second and orbiting the Earth in every 90 minutes, the International Space Station (ISS) is a giant research facility for astronauts to experiment and recreate everything from biology to technology, at any given time.

Over USD 100 billions of dollars are spent every year for scientists to experiment on the 357 feet centre, which almost resembles an American football field including the end zones.

From growing plants in microgravity conditions to researching treatments for people suffering from chronic health conditions, astronauts experiment on everything which is beneficial for the rest of humanity.

In one of its reports, the World Economic Forum shared a quote by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) which says, “The Veggie concept is a simple, low-power system to grow fresh, nutritious food for our astronauts to supplement their diet and use as a tool to support relaxation and recreation.”

On the other hand, whenastronauts are not working, they have a daily checklist for the maintenance, such as keeping up of the life support systems, cleaning and updating the software of the station.

In addition, astronauts have to maintain a personal hygiene. Microgravity circumstances makes toilet usage much more complicated. Water droplets free-floating in the air can be dangerous for the systems of the station and can damage the sensitive equipment. The same goes for eating as well whereby astronauts are required to be very careful about the size of small particles from their food. No sprinkle of salt and pepper are allowed. Therefore, they are available in liquid form only.

Astronauts mostly have a lot of free time and we get to know about some of their activities as they keep sharing stories on social media, discussions, videos, and even attending educational sessions.

In 2013, Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield had posted a video on YouTube in which he can be seen playing and singing a version of David Bowie’s song Space Oddity. The video had garnered nearly 49 million views on the platform.

The ISS can be seen through naked eye in the clear night sky. While an aeroplane travels at a speed of around 965 km/hr, the space station moves at 28,000 km/hr. However, there are no flashing lights on the ISS but it travels in a perfectly straight line.