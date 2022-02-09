Food for Thought: Could Ethiopia's 'False Banana' Help Feed the Future Generation?

It does not need irrigation, nor does it require fertilizer. It can be planted at any time of the year. Have you heard of enset, also known as the ‘false banana’ tree? This plant species could be the food of the future, extending well beyond its current cultivation area limited to Ethiopia. It’s been called “the tree against hunger." Enset crops feed about 20 million people in Ethiopia today. At the moment it’s exclusively cultivated in this region corresponding to what is called the Horn of Africa. Nicknamed the “false banana" tree, the crop is mainly consumed in the form of its core or roots and stem, which are reduced to mush to obtain a pulp. This pulp is then fermented for six months to make bread. The recipe is called kocho and is a source of calcium, zinc and iron.

This species of plant is of interest to researchers because it could feed more than 100 million people, according to a study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters. Not only can the enset tree be planted at any time of the year, but there is no need to wait to harvest it. In the Ethiopian region, the species has one of the highest yields per hectare.

This is why scientists believe that this false banana tree deserves to be better known, especially since with global warming, its cultivation could help to compensate for other agricultural productions that could be lacking. A major advantage is indeed to be able to resist drought. Initially, it could be planted in other African countries, such as Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya, to ensure better food security.

