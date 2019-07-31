'Food Has No Religion': Zomato Shuts Down Bigot Who Refused Delivery from ‘Non-Hindu’ Executive

When you order food through a delivery app, what is the first thing you take note of? As for me, I usually anxiously wait for the delivery guy to pick my food up and the time it'll take for him to deliver. However, for one Twitter user, the delivery guy's religion is top priority.

In a tweet, the man whose Twitter handle reads "@NaMo_Sarkaar" said that a "non-Hindu" delivery guy had been assigned to him. When he contacted Zomato for help, they apparently refused to change the delivery executive and also informed him that his money would not be refunded in case he cancelled the order.

The user, clearly furious, then took to Twitter how annoyed he was. He also shared tweets attaching screenshots of his order.

Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel — पं अमित शुक्ल (@NaMo_SARKAAR) July 30, 2019

Is your blood boiling at the sight of this tweet? Fret not. Zomato had the perfect reply to the man's tweet:

Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion. https://t.co/H8P5FlAw6y — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 31, 2019

We hope this shuts the man up. This is how Twitter reacted to it:

zomato tumne dil jeet liya aaj.ab kewal tumhare aap se hi order karoogi. — anamika (@anamika_867) July 31, 2019

Thanks @ZomatoIN you have converted me. Will install your app today — انندیتا Anindita (@anindita_guha) July 31, 2019

My next 5 orders will be from you ❤️ — Khan Saab (@CanadianSaab) July 31, 2019

Love when big organisations show spine and uphold the idea of India , these are trying times 👏 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 31, 2019

WoW WoW WoW WoW WoW .. exclusively ordering from your app 🙌🏻 — SCarrie_Bradshaw😈 (@angie_tribeccaa) July 31, 2019

What does one's religion have to do with his job? Does that affect his abilities as a delivery executive? No! Maybe Zomato's response will teach the user a lesson or two.