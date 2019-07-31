Take the pledge to vote

'Food Has No Religion': Zomato Shuts Down Bigot Who Refused Delivery from ‘Non-Hindu’ Executive

The man refused to accept an order from a non-Hindu delivery executive.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
When you order food through a delivery app, what is the first thing you take note of? As for me, I usually anxiously wait for the delivery guy to pick my food up and the time it'll take for him to deliver. However, for one Twitter user, the delivery guy's religion is top priority.

In a tweet, the man whose Twitter handle reads "@NaMo_Sarkaar" said that a "non-Hindu" delivery guy had been assigned to him. When he contacted Zomato for help, they apparently refused to change the delivery executive and also informed him that his money would not be refunded in case he cancelled the order.

The user, clearly furious, then took to Twitter how annoyed he was. He also shared tweets attaching screenshots of his order.

Is your blood boiling at the sight of this tweet? Fret not. Zomato had the perfect reply to the man's tweet:

We hope this shuts the man up. This is how Twitter reacted to it:

What does one's religion have to do with his job? Does that affect his abilities as a delivery executive? No! Maybe Zomato's response will teach the user a lesson or two.

