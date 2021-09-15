Food Production Contributes to One-Third of All Greenhouse Emissions

Food production contributes to 35% of all human-caused greenhouse emissions on our planet, says a new study conducted by an international team of scientists. According to the research, of the total emissions from agriculture and other processes involved in food production, animal-based food production contributes 57%, which is twice the contribution of plant-based food production (29%). Agriculture for non-food use such as rubber and cotton production contributes the rest 14%.

The study also lists countries with the most emissions by agriculture and land use. The leading countries in terms of animal-based food emissions are China (8%), Brazil (6%), America (5%) and India (4%). In plant-based food emissions, China contributes the most at 7% while India ranks second at 4% and Indonesia ranks third at 2%.

The emissions from the food production processes consist of 51% of carbon dioxide, 26% of methane and 10% of nitrous oxide. Despite that carbon dioxide is the most talked-about greenhouse gas, “methane generated by rice cultivation and animals, and nitrous oxide from fertilizers are 34 and 298 times more powerful than CO2, respectively when it comes to trapping heat in the atmosphere,” says Xiaoming Xu, one of the authors of the study, in a statement. Xu works as a post-doctoral researcher at the University of Illinois, United States.

According to the scientists, the study provides “spatially explicit estimates of production- and consumption-based GHG emissions worldwide” and hopes to help policymakers regulate take necessary steps to reduce emissions. Using data from more than 200 countries, scientists quantified the emissions separately into the plant and animal-based food production and produced a consistent picture. The study was published on September 13 in Nature Food.

Scientists believe that population growth will expand the different subsectors of food including crop cultivation and livestock production. Irrigation, processing, transportation and materials like pesticides and fertilisers will also raise the emissions level further.

According to Atul Jain, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Illinois, it is crucial for climate mitigation strategies to rely on accurate estimates of greenhouse gas emissions, reported Nature.

