Foodies May Lose their Appetite After Seeing These Culinary Disasters Served by Reddit

In the digital age where creativity has expanded itself on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Reddit we also have some equal representation of not-so-creative endeavours. These creators are regular people who bring in an all-new perspective to their ‘creations’.

We all have seen how culinary arts and photography gets us all craving for good food but you may have not come across its opposite, the disastrous food fails that can make you lose your appetite.

A subreddit named shi**yfoodporn has the exact content that may make you do that. This subreddit was created in 2012 and over the years has become a place where people submit pictures of unappealing food combinations. And surprisingly there are people who love to observe such disasters as the subreddit has over 1.7 million members.

Its recent post shows how a person who ordered a Caesar salad received separate pieces of lettuce and a Caesar dip. The post is captioned, “Ordered ceased salad for $15 from one of the local restaurants (sic)”. The post has received 54.7k upvotes as one user commented how the food looks, “Ceased indeed.”

Another post from this hilarious subreddit shows what food for aliens might look like. This turquoise food item as the caption describes was originally supposed to be a Thai chicken dish. The user captioned their post explaining the disaster as: “I was making Thai basil chicken then I turned around for a minute and my brother put blue food dye in it. He’s 19.”

A Redditor commented, “Remember this when you have weird looking poop tomorrow. Otherwise it could be quite alarming.”

This another food disaster comes straight from the refrigerator, a frozen baked beans can. The user might have been famished since they took out the frozen cylindrical contents of this British essential meal and rolled it in a butter paper and placed it on the plate.

If you thought these images were not enough, there is another culinary disaster straight from the oven. This post displays sourdough bread that was baked for an eternity as it comes out in this coal form.

The user who posted this catastrophic meal had sarcasm dripping from its caption which said, “Sliced homemade sourdough bread topped with creamy light brie cheese. Preheat oven to 350 and bake for 11 hours. Enjoy.”