Footage Allegedly Shows Jake Paul Looting Arizona Mall, YouTuber Denies Claim

Seems like netizens are not very happy with his response.

The United States of America has been witnessing massive protests all around in solidarity with George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody. Americans are out on roads to protest for the cause of ‘Black Lives Matter’. Among these were YouTuber Jake Paul, who has landed himself in a big controversy.


A series of videos, released on Sunday night, show the YouTuber, along with some of his friends around an Arizona Mall. The videos show him and his friends standing inside a looted mall in Scottsdale. He has since been criticized for his alleged involvement in the activity, which people accuse him of looting the mall while the Americans protest.




The footages were also shared by Paul's videographer, Andrew Blue, which are now deleted.


However, Paul clarified that he was not a part of the loot, but just shooting the video. Paul and his friends were broadcasting the loot video live on their social media pages while there were protests going on around the area.


While none of the video shows Paul being directly involved in the vandalism, he has still drawn flak for live broadcasting a live video of a loot, instead of being part of the protests. His action has been criticized for demeaning a social justice movement for his own internet activity.







However, Paul denied all the allegations on him. In a clarifying statement on Twitter, he mentioned, “To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism.”




Seems like netizens are not very happy with his response.




Loading