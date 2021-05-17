Watch: Footage Captures UFO Tailing US Navy Ship, Then Vanishing Into the Ocean

Corbell said the object was at least 6 feet in diameter and travelled at a speed in the range of 72 kilometres per hour to 250 kilometres per hour. Terming the unknown object as an “advanced transmedium vehicle,” Corbell wrote in his tweet that there was no wreckage found or no craft was recovered at the location. According to Corbell, 14 such targets were detected by the various sensors of the navy ship.
The Pentagon, the headquarter of the US Department of Defense, confirmed that the footage was authentic. The video recorded by navy personnel is also a part of the ongoing Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) investigation by a UAP Task Force being run by the Pentagon.“I can confirm that the video was taken by Navy personnel and that the UAPTF included it in their ongoing examinations,” Susan Gough, a Pentagon spokesperson, told The Debrief.The Task Force was made in June 2020 to investigate and “standardize collection and reporting” of UFO sightings.
In April 2020, the US Navy declassified two videos of UFO sightings captured by Navy pilots and released on its website. One of the footages showed a mysterious wingless aircraft with no clearly visible means of propulsion.
