Footage Reveals ‘Fleet’ Of Mysterious Flying Objects Hovering Over Ocean

New footage has emerged from off the coast of North Carolina, USA, showing what theorists are sure is a 'fleet' of UFOs.

According to a report in Lad Bible, the footage was taken on board a ferry by William Guy, who spotted the 14 lights hovering in the air, while he was travelling across the Pamlico Sound lagoon.

In the video, as the camera pans across the horizon, Guy can be heard saying, "Look, nothing in the sky, at all," adding, "Can anybody tell me what that is? We're in the middle of the ocean, on a ferry. There's nothing around, no land, no nothing."

Notably, his appeal for anyone to tell him what the lights were was emphatically answered - by the UFO conspiracy theorist community and several YouTube channels dedicated to such conspiracy theories described it as a 'UFO fleet'

In fact, according to Lad Bible, one person even commented, "The outer orbit of the Earth is swarming with alien advanced craft. Earth is under heavy observation."

Then there was another person who commented, ""It's not a UFO, they're training targets for military aircraft."

Earlier this year, a former NASA researcher claimed that the UFO spotted by two jets from USS Nimitz in 2004 may have been watching over something submerged under water.

The encounter came into prominence only in 2017 following a New York Times report, which revealed the US government had a special programme designated to tracking UFOs.

In the video, what appears to be a Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon seems to be hovering in front of the camera.

According to Kevin H Knuth, a former NASA research scientist, UAP may have been tracking something under water, based on the description of witness and Navy Chief Petty Officer Kevin Day.

Daily Star cited Knuth's research paper Estimating Flight Characteristics of Anomalous Unidentified Aerial Vehicles that the thought was triggered by Kevin Day's description of the UAPs as acting as if they were migrating.

The paper went on to add that they also seemed to act like they were looking for something by slowly tracking south, The UAP was then observed to be hovering over churning water and following an encounter, the submerged object was no longer present.

