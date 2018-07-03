Football Fans are Awarding Oscar to Brazil Star Neymar For His On-Field Theatrics
Leonardo DiCaprio who?
Image and edit credits: @omar_zmn / Twitter
Naturally, Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio was upset. His team is out of the World Cup. But more than his team's loss, Osorio was furious with Neymar.
The Brazil star, who has been accused of diving and on-field histrionics at this year's World Cup, was seen writhing on the floor, seemingly in agony, after Mexico's Miguel Layun had made slight contact with his ankle.
This didn't go down too well with the Mexican coach and he didn't hold back after the match.
"We had control of the match, but to me it is just shameful that so much time could be lost over one player," the Mexico coach was quoted as saying by ESPN.
"The delay for one player lasted four minutes, and that is a lesson for even children who play. This should be a game of men and not so much clowning around."
Football fans, online commentators gathered on microblogging site Twitter and made jokes and memes at the expense of Neymar's on-field behaviour.
Neymar is pathetic.— Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) July 2, 2018
When someone touches Neymar.. #BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/BrUcXPrUUi— عمر زمان (@Omar_zmn) July 2, 2018
The next time Neymar plays for Brazil #WorldCup #BRA pic.twitter.com/Fsm6xEvmVw— Pie Sports Booze 🔞 (@piesportsbooze) July 2, 2018
#BRAMEX— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 2, 2018
I expect Neymar to be the first human being to achieve the incredible double of winning a World Cup trophy as well as an Oscar.
On a level of 1 to 8 what level Neymar do i feel like? 6 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BCXCiEe32u— Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@RRWWE) July 2, 2018
Fair play to Neymar. Trying to win an Oscar and a World Cup in the same year isn't easy, but he's definitely giving it a go... pic.twitter.com/rqZRgkBXte— talkingbaws.com (@talkingbawscom) July 2, 2018
Neymar deserves an Oscar after this performance #BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/ZVxnVb4lzi— m🌙 (@starsblazing) July 2, 2018
And The Oscar goes to.... Neymar 👏— Xtiian Zech (@XtiianZech) July 2, 2018
Oscar for best actor goes to #Neymar#BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/6xbbRuA6Kb— general ⚙🇮🇳 (@shiventhakur1) July 2, 2018
'Wow, Neymar, take my Oscar' - DiCaprio#BRAMEX #Neymar pic.twitter.com/t6mPCOJyzi— Awgku Khairuddin (@AkbakIdin) July 2, 2018
It is worth noting that Neymar's "acting skills" did not have an impact on the match and Layun was fortunate to escape the incident without at least a yellow card.
Also Watch
-
Man in Agra has Moustache 12 Feet Long
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
A Flute Player Who Became Famous For Playing With His Nose
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Sonu Nigam: Raju Hirani is the Reason Why Sanju is Getting All the Praises
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Art to Revive Condition of Government Schools
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kriti Kharbanda Takes Up Pole Dancing Ahead of Housefull 4
- Kangana Ranaut Channels Her Inner Athlete for Campaign; See Video
- 20 Years of Satya: Anurag Kashyap, Manoj Bajpayee Thank RGV For Changing Their Lives
- Is Priyanka Chopra Flying Down to India With Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas, Again?
- Harley-Davidson Will Take a 'Big Hit' for Production Overseas: US President Donald Trump