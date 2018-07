Football Fans are Awarding Oscar to Brazil Star Neymar For His On-Field Theatrics

Neymar is pathetic. — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) July 2, 2018

Neymar Jr. barged his way into the World Cup limelight with a goal and an assist as Brazil roared into the quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Monday that inflicted a seventh straight last-16 exit on the central Americans.Naturally, Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio was upset. His team is out of the World Cup. But more than his team's loss, Osorio was furious with Neymar.The Brazil star, who has been accused of diving and on-field histrionics at this year's World Cup, was seen writhing on the floor, seemingly in agony, after Mexico's Miguel Layun had made slight contact with his ankle.This didn't go down too well with the Mexican coach and he didn't hold back after the match."We had control of the match, but to me it is just shameful that so much time could be lost over one player," the Mexico coach was quoted as saying by ESPN "The delay for one player lasted four minutes, and that is a lesson for even children who play. This should be a game of men and not so much clowning around."Football fans, online commentators gathered on microblogging site Twitter and made jokes and memes at the expense of Neymar's on-field behaviour.It is worth noting that Neymar's "acting skills" did not have an impact on the match and Layun was fortunate to escape the incident without at least a yellow card.