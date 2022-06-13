Footballer Kevin-Prince Marries Italian Model Valentina in a Metaverse Wedding

In the first-ever metaverse wedding, former AC Milan and Barcelona player Kevin-Prince Boateng married Italian model Valentina Fradegrada. Giving us a glimpse of how weddings might look in the future, the 35-year-old athlete married model and businesswoman, Valentina Fradegrada, Saturday, June 11, in virtual space and that too on the moon. The couple also tied the nuptial knot in a real wedding ceremony that took place in Tuscany. Born in Germany, Boateng has Ghanian roots and has led the football team of the African nation as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fradegrada il vino (@fradegradawine)

According to the German news website Spox, the virtual wedding was also attended by fans and other interested parties. Tickets to attend the Metaverse wedding cost 50 euros each and were immediately sold out, mentioned the report.

Explaining the reason behind holding a wedding in the metaverse, Boateng told an Italian news website, “I wanted something special for Valentina. Something that has never existed before.” The wedding was planned by Enzo Miccio who published pictures from the Metaverse on Instagram featuring the couple at the wedding on the moon, with the earth in the background.

2. Invitations to @KPBofficial‘s wedding will be available on the #NFT marketplace, @opensea in the form of limited edition #NFTs!

⬇️https://t.co/89xHbkNapI The wedding was organized by the Italian wedding designer, Enzo Miccio and OVER designed & built the metaverse venue. pic.twitter.com/FOMdZIhLtj — Over the Reality (@OVRtheReality) June 11, 2022

Miccio shared the shots from the metaverse wedding on the social media platform and shared the process of putting together the unique arrangement. “Imagine putting together a slightly crazy wedding planner who loves challenges and Over The Reality (the decentralised platform for the AR Metaverse) and the love that unites two people such as soccer star Kevin-Prince Boateng and Valentina Fradegrada – famous influencer, entrepreneur, DJ, and five-time Wushu Kung Fu champion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enzo Miccio (@enzomiccio)

Describing it as a “space wedding” Miccio added that the request of the newlyweds was to be able to marry where no one had ever done it before. “The collaboration between us and OVER has given life to a personalised location created entirely with 3D technology. The couple, however, also wanted their fans to participate in their wedding. And so it will be. In fact, all participants will be able to access it through an exclusive NFT.” In addition to the newlyweds, the metaverse wedding also included their two pet dogs and Miccio’s virtual avatar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.