Footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic is Covid Positive and Twitter Feels Coronavirus has a Tough Battle Now

AC Milan on Thursday confirmed that star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been placed in quarantine after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Swedish star, 38, confirmed the news on microblogging site Twitter with a humorously 'mean' tweet, as is his style.

"I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea."

The striker is self-isolating at home following the test carried out ahead of the team's Europa League third qualifying round tie against Norwegian club Bodo-Glimt in the San Siro later Thursday. Ibrahimovic skipped Thursday's game and will also subsequently miss out on any Europa League play-offs and the next two Serie A games against Crotone and Spezia.

"Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight's game against Bodo/Glimt," the Serie A club also let out a tweet.

The football star's witty message on social media elicited some equally snazzy replies as Twitter is sure that the coronavirus has attacked the wrong person! The social media platform was abuzz with people 'sending their thoughts to the virus' as the striker got ready to battle it out with the infection. Here are some reactions that's been buzzing right now:

Former footballer and TV presenter Gary Lineker replied to Ibrahimovic's tweet, saying "News that

@Ibra_official has tested positive with Coronavirus. Thoughts are with the virus at this difficult time."

Another user commented, " Covid attacked the wrong person".

Covid attacked the wrong person 😭Sorry Covid — Kerry 🇰🇪 (@kerubo_hillary) September 24, 2020

Thoughts and prayers are with the virus at this difficult time. — Dehkunle of Africa 💧🐐 (@Dehkunle) September 24, 2020

Hello, my name is COVID19 and am a Zlatan patient.Other diseases, hello COVID19 pic.twitter.com/fExQZgeCUE — Sky Arsenal ➐ (@Sky_Arsennal) September 24, 2020

Ibrahimovic will likely be available again after the international break for the Milan derby against city rivals Inter on October 17.