ZNMD 2.0: Unstoppable Elderly Desi Woman Has Visited 66 Countries in 25 Years

For centuries, travelling has been a source of joy, wisdom and discoveries. Besides meeting new people and learning about their cultures, travelling is also a great stressbuster, a break from your routine life. Seventy-year-old Dr Sudha Mahalingam, a Chennai resident, has been travelling for the last 25 years and you will be shocked to know the number of countries she has been to. Additionally, don’t we just love travelling solo? Well, Sudha has been doing exactly that and she has travelled solo to 66 countries.

Having lived in an era when travelling alone was thought to be unthinkable, Sudha persisted, defied all social norms and followed her heart. In a special conversation with CNN, she said that many years ago when her husband was alive, she used to go abroad with him. Since her husband used to remain busy, he used to tell Sudha to travel with a city guide. However, Sudha does not believe in seeking guidance since she believes that travelling with a guide narrows your perspective and limits you from exploring your full potential.

Earlier, Sudha was a journalist working in the print media. Two decades ago, she quit and started energy research. As her research work progressed, people from all over the world started inviting her as a speaker in various international conferences, including numerous oil-producing countries. Today, at 70, she has travelled alone to 66 countries on 6 continents. She is also a travel blogger and has a blog named ‘Footloose Indian’. Sudha has also authored a book titled, “The Travel Dogs Must be Crazy".

