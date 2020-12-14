News18 Logo

News18» News»Buzz»'For Boomers Like Me': Anand Mahindra is Nostalgic After Watching Lucky Ali's 'O Sanam' Gig in Goa
2-MIN READ

'For Boomers Like Me': Anand Mahindra is Nostalgic After Watching Lucky Ali's 'O Sanam' Gig in Goa

The video of the impromptu singing session was shared by former Miss Femina Miss India and actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi.

Lucky Ali is one of the favourite singers of those who grew up in India in the ’90s. His soulful songs like O Sanam, Gori Teri Aankhein Kahe and Teri Yaadein are considered timeless by fans. The 62-year-old singer has lately made people nostalgic with his new videos of old songs. Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is the chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, was also taken back in the time after seeing the video of Lucky Ali singing O Sanam in Goa.

ALSO READ: Lucky Ali Singing 90s Kids’ Favourite Song in 2020 is Giving Internet All The Feels

The video of the impromptu singing session was shared by former Miss Femina Miss India and actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi. In the video, we can see a crowd surrounding Lucky, who is singing and playing his guitar. The crowd also joins to sing along with Lucky.

Sharing the video, Nafisa wrote that the video is from Arambol in North Goa where Lucky started singing for everyone after he was requested for a song in the musical evening. “Was a lovely setting,” said Nafisa.

Anand quote-tweeted Nafisa’s post and wrote that for ‘boomers’ like him, this scene causes nostalgia. He wrote, “Not just about #LuckyAli who’s from the same vintage, but memories of small, impromptu gatherings in the 70’; full of music, camaraderie, idealism & hopes for a better world. We’re still waiting for that world…”

The song that Lucky chose to sing impromptu is from his debut album Sunohwhich launched in 1996. The popularity of the album made him significant in the Indie-pop scene.

Agreeing with Mahindra, Twitter user Sanjay Mehta wrote, “Nostalgia ! I have stated my love for music in the 90s , unconventional fresh and a bit different style, my favourite “SIFAR” by #LuckyAli made my those days of youth.”

Another user said that as a ’90s kid, he had also experienced impromptu gatherings. He wrote, “Lovely times.”

Iyer Ramaswamy also shared Mahindra’s hope for a better world and said that he is hoping for a better India without caste, creed, religion and hate.

Before this latest video shared by Nafisa, another video of Lucky got viral where he was singing the same song. The singer was sitting in a room and wearing a skull cap on his head while the video was being recorded.

However, netizens have also pointed out that people in the video can be seen sitting without face masks in Goa.


