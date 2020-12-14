'For Boomers Like Me': Anand Mahindra is Nostalgic After Watching Lucky Ali's 'O Sanam' Gig in Goa

Lucky Ali is one of the favourite singers of those who grew up in India in the ’90s. His soulful songs like O Sanam, Gori Teri Aankhein Kahe and Teri Yaadein are considered timeless by fans. The 62-year-old singer has lately made people nostalgic with his new videos of old songs. Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is the chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, was also taken back in the time after seeing the video of Lucky Ali singing O Sanam in Goa.

ALSO READ: Lucky Ali Singing 90s Kids’ Favourite Song in 2020 is Giving Internet All The Feels

The video of the impromptu singing session was shared by former Miss Femina Miss India and actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi. In the video, we can see a crowd surrounding Lucky, who is singing and playing his guitar. The crowd also joins to sing along with Lucky.

Sharing the video, Nafisa wrote that the video is from Arambol in North Goa where Lucky started singing for everyone after he was requested for a song in the musical evening. “Was a lovely setting,” said Nafisa.

Lucky Ali at Arambol in North Goa after listening to the musical evening was requested for a song and he sang impromptu for all present . Was a lovely setting . pic.twitter.com/Dt5KlWLSxv — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) December 12, 2020

Anand quote-tweeted Nafisa’s post and wrote that for ‘boomers’ like him, this scene causes nostalgia. He wrote, “Not just about #LuckyAli who’s from the same vintage, but memories of small, impromptu gatherings in the 70’; full of music, camaraderie, idealism & hopes for a better world. We’re still waiting for that world…”

This scene conjures up huge nostalgia for boomers like me. Not just about #LuckyAli who’s from the same vintage, but memories of small, impromptu gatherings in the 70’; full of music, camaraderie, idealism & hopes for a better world. We’re still waiting for that world... https://t.co/P0uuv4FJ6s — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 13, 2020

The song that Lucky chose to sing impromptu is from his debut album Sunohwhich launched in 1996. The popularity of the album made him significant in the Indie-pop scene.

Agreeing with Mahindra, Twitter user Sanjay Mehta wrote, “Nostalgia ! I have stated my love for music in the 90s , unconventional fresh and a bit different style, my favourite “SIFAR” by #LuckyAli made my those days of youth.”

Nostalgia ! I have stated my love for music in 90s , unconventional fresh and bit different style, my favourite “SIFAR” by #LuckyAli made my those days of youth 🎸 — Dr. sanjay Mehta, Ph.D (@sanjaykom2000) December 13, 2020

Another user said that as a ’90s kid, he had also experienced impromptu gatherings. He wrote, “Lovely times.”

So true! As a 90's kid , I also had experienced these impromptu gatherings. Lovely times ! https://t.co/BRENvYdceE — SP (@Sumit4tweet) December 13, 2020

Iyer Ramaswamy also shared Mahindra’s hope for a better world and said that he is hoping for a better India without caste, creed, religion and hate.

@nafisaaliindia Yes , hoping for a better India, a better world without caste, creed, religion ,hate, but with love and love only,to be born with love and die with Love. — iyer ramaswamy (@iyerhigher2005) December 13, 2020

Before this latest video shared by Nafisa, another video of Lucky got viral where he was singing the same song. The singer was sitting in a room and wearing a skull cap on his head while the video was being recorded.

However, netizens have also pointed out that people in the video can be seen sitting without face masks in Goa.