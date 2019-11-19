'For Religious Purposes Only': Cow Dung Cakes Sold in US Store Fuel Desi Twitter's Imagination
A Twitter post by an Indian journalist on Monday on the sale of cow-dung cakes in a US store for Rs 215 elicited witty responses from users.
A Twitter post by an Indian journalist on Monday on the sale of cow-dung cakes in a US store for Rs 215 elicited witty responses from users.
A Twitter post by an Indian journalist on Monday on the sale of cow-dung cakes in a US store for Rs 215 elicited witty responses from users.
"My cousin sent me this. Available at a grocery store in Edison, New Jersey. $2.99 only. My question: Are these imported from desi cows or are they from Yankee cows?" Samar Halarnkar tweeted on his handle @samar11.
My cousin sent me this. Available at a grocery store in Edison, New Jersey. $2.99 only. My question: Are these imported from desi cows or are they from Yankee cows? pic.twitter.com/uJm8ffoKX2— Samar Halarnkar (@samar11) November 18, 2019
The accompanying picture showed a packet of 10 cow-dung cakes, with the label duly informing prospective customers that the product was meant only for "religious purposes" and was "not eatable" (sic).
The post got quite a few humorous reactions. One user wrote: "Better to market them as 'Cow Dung Cookies' in the US."
"It does not guarantee the 'cakes' are made from Cow-Dung from cows native to India," said another user.
Do you have to specify that dung cakes are NOT EATABLE?— Mohan Raju (@MohaniAttam) November 18, 2019
"For religious purpose" Ha ha!— Siddharth Sridhar (@sideee18) November 18, 2019
I love how they put no edible.— Tina (@TinaRajan_) November 18, 2019
Isko dekh ke maine DUNG rah gaya 😉👌— (((ChordOverDiscord))) (@Gr8GigOnTheSly) November 18, 2019
Says Product of india— Vaishali Mathur (@mathur_vaishali) November 18, 2019
If someone wants to eat them, they should be allowed to do so.— Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) November 18, 2019
(With inputs from IANS)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Insists No Users Have Been Impacted by The Malicious Video Files Threat
- 5-Year-Old Claimed to Become 'Spider Man' after Trying Heroin, Takes It to School
- Hrithik Roshan's Childhood Dancing Video Shared by Mother Pinkie Wins the Internet
- Not Thinking About Revenge against Oman in FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri
- Mrunal Thakur Joins Shahid Kapoor in Jersey, Says Was Bowled Over by Film's Passionate Emotional Journey