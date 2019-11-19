Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'For Religious Purposes Only': Cow Dung Cakes Sold in US Store Fuel Desi Twitter's Imagination

A Twitter post by an Indian journalist on Monday on the sale of cow-dung cakes in a US store for Rs 215 elicited witty responses from users.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
'For Religious Purposes Only': Cow Dung Cakes Sold in US Store Fuel Desi Twitter's Imagination
A Twitter post by an Indian journalist on Monday on the sale of cow-dung cakes in a US store for Rs 215 elicited witty responses from users.

A Twitter post by an Indian journalist on Monday on the sale of cow-dung cakes in a US store for Rs 215 elicited witty responses from users.

"My cousin sent me this. Available at a grocery store in Edison, New Jersey. $2.99 only. My question: Are these imported from desi cows or are they from Yankee cows?" Samar Halarnkar tweeted on his handle @samar11.

The accompanying picture showed a packet of 10 cow-dung cakes, with the label duly informing prospective customers that the product was meant only for "religious purposes" and was "not eatable" (sic).

The post got quite a few humorous reactions. One user wrote: "Better to market them as 'Cow Dung Cookies' in the US."

"It does not guarantee the 'cakes' are made from Cow-Dung from cows native to India," said another user.

(With inputs from IANS)

