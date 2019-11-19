'For Religious Purposes Only': Cow Dung Cakes Sold in US Store Take Social Media by Storm

A Twitter post by an Indian journalist on Monday on the sale of cow-dung cakes in a US store for Rs 215 elicited witty responses from users.

"My cousin sent me this. Available at a grocery store in Edison, New Jersey. $2.99 only. My question: Are these imported from desi cows or are they from Yankee cows?" Samar Halarnkar tweeted on his handle @samar11.

My cousin sent me this. Available at a grocery store in Edison, New Jersey. $2.99 only. My question: Are these imported from desi cows or are they from Yankee cows? pic.twitter.com/uJm8ffoKX2 — Samar Halarnkar (@samar11) November 18, 2019

The accompanying picture showed a packet of 10 cow-dung cakes, with the label duly informing prospective customers that the product was meant only for "religious purposes" and was "not eatable" (sic).

The post got quite a few humorous reactions. One user wrote: "Better to market them as 'Cow Dung Cookies' in the US."

"It does not guarantee the 'cakes' are made from Cow-Dung from cows native to India," said another user.

Do you have to specify that dung cakes are NOT EATABLE? — Mohan Raju (@MohaniAttam) November 18, 2019

"For religious purpose" Ha ha! — Siddharth Sridhar (@sideee18) November 18, 2019

I love how they put no edible. — Tina (@TinaRajan_) November 18, 2019

Isko dekh ke maine DUNG rah gaya 😉👌 — (((ChordOverDiscord))) (@Gr8GigOnTheSly) November 18, 2019

Says Product of india — Vaishali Mathur (@mathur_vaishali) November 18, 2019

If someone wants to eat them, they should be allowed to do so. — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) November 18, 2019

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.