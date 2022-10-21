For Shelf to Travel, Twitter Video Shows Three Easy Hacks To Fold A Pair Of Jeans

A great way to make your lives easier is to learn some “life hacks”. The term is used to denote techniques that make everyday tasks such as cleaning, dusting, folding, packing, setting up rooms and more, easy. These techniques are both easy to learn and time-saving, making them essential for our daily lives. One such video of easier ways to fold a pair of jeans has gone viral on Twitter.

3 ways to fold jeans pic.twitter.com/yXoXIED5P4 — W0RK SMARTER, N0T HARDER (@footyandfails) October 19, 2022

The video is captioned with a self-explanatory statement that says, “3 ways to fold jeans”. The footage starts with a woman taking out a pair of jeans from a drawer. She then starts showing the first way of folding a pair of jeans which is labelled as “For a shelf”. She showcases how to fold a pair of jeans for a shelf in this segment. The next segment named “For travel” shows the woman folding a pair of jeans to keep it as compact as possible for travel purposes. The third way is named “For a drawer” and the woman shows how to fold and store a pair of jeans in a drawer in this final segment.

Improved clinch knot pic.twitter.com/hfUKDL1fzM — W0RK SMARTER, N0T HARDER (@footyandfails) October 20, 2022

Posted by “WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER” on the microblogging platform on October 19, the video has gone viral with over 68.5k views and more than 1.8k likes. The account is known to post such smart and easy ways of executing everyday tasks. The most recent way shows how to make an improved version of a clinch conveniently.

Remove taped paper without tearing it pic.twitter.com/J190xXVkiQ — W0RK SMARTER, N0T HARDER (@footyandfails) October 20, 2022

Another video that they posted showed a way to remove the tape from a paper without tearing the paper. A lot more videos of doing things in an easier and innovative way can be found on the Twitter account. If you are someone who requires you to save time in everyday tasks, this account is a must-visit for you.

