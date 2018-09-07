GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
For the First Time, Panjab University Gets a Woman President

06 September is 'Making History' day.

Updated:September 7, 2018, 10:24 AM IST
(Image: Twitter)
Supreme Court was not the only one making history on Thursday with its landmark ruling on Section 377. Quashing all opponents, 22-year-old Kanupriya became the first woman president of the Panjab University Students' Council.

Left-leaning Students for Society (SFS) won the polling for Panjab University's Students’ Council on Thursday by a margin of 719 votes, winning 2802 votes. Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) procured 2083 votes, Students Organisation of India (SOI) got 1997 votes, National Students Union of India (NSUI) got 1583 votes and 209 votes went to NOTA.

Kanupriya, who is a second-year student of MSc in Zoology, talked to the media and said that now students would not feel afraid before raising concern about real issues, adding that everyone will question the agenda of other political parties without any apprehension.

The Internet was, of course, flooding with congratulatory messages for Kanupriya.



















