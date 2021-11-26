For TikTok Trend, Students 'Mislead' US Teachers to Point Phones at Camera Like Guns

A video shot inside the Tinley Park High School in the Illinois state of the US has gone viral on Tiktok. The video shows students, teachers and the principal of the school holding and pointing mobile phones like guns.

The teaching staff was reportedly misled by students. The video has sparked a debate on TikTok with many calling it “hilarious", while others referring to it as “disgusting" and “real stupid." Many TikTok users found the video clip in poor taste as many children have been murdered in school shootings in the United States over the years.

School district spokesperson Jamie Bonnema has said that teachers of Tinley Park High School and principal Dr Theresa Nolan were misled during a prank and they were shocked after the video went viral.

Bonema said that teachers and the principal were told that they were going to be part of a video that will be shot to promote school spirit.

“They had no clue that they would be made to look like they were holding guns. They had no clue that their phone was going to be used like that,” Bonema was quoted as saying by Fox 32 Chicago.

Bonema further said that the video is “edited pretty heavily” to mislead the people. She said that the entire school administration was “extremely disappointed” after seeing the video. She has asserted that whosoever edited the video and made it viral will face consequences.

The video, which is part of a TikTok trend to the rap song "Who Want Smoke??" featuring 21 Savage, appears to show teachers and even the school principal participating.https://t.co/ZJu3AqVPlN— Eileen O’Gorman (@Eileen_OGorman) November 22, 2021

According to a report from Patch.com, the viral video is a part of the TikTok trend to the 21 Savage song “Who Want Smoke?" The trend shows students in school settings pointing their phones at a camera as if they are guns and posing to the music.

The school officials were reportedly misled by students who ask them to be part of the video without telling them the truth.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.