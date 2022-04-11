For Ukraine: Julian Lennon Breaks his Vow, Performs Father's Song 'Imagine' First Time

Julian Lennon, the son of British pop band member John Lennon, recently sang the song ‘Imagine’ for the first time after vowing to never perform it. ‘Imagine’, one of the iconic songs of Julian’s late father John, paints a picture of utopia and in times of distress, often leaves its listeners hoping for a better future. It was last week that Julian released the video of his rendition of John’s 1971 song. The 59-year-old son of John and his first wife, Cynthia Lennon, was seen playing the guitar and singing the song dedicated to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Julian’s stunning rendition of the song as part of Global Citizens social media rally, Stand Up For Ukraine, which is working to raise money for the war-ravaged country amid Russia’s brutal invasion since February. Julian was accompanied by Nuno Bettencourt on guitar as they performed in a dark room illuminated by dozens of candles.

Advertisement

The singer also shared a message along with the video of his performance. Julian tweeted, “The War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy. As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could.”

The War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy…As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could. So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, IMAGINE. pic.twitter.com/Qcggk2XaAx — Julian Lennon (@JulianLennon) April 8, 2022

In a following tweet, Julian explained why he decided to perform the song he vowed never to perform as he tweeted that the only time he would ever consider singing the song would be if it was the “end of the world.” Julian added that the lyrics of John’s song reflect the world’s collective desire for peace worldwide. He also mentioned that through this song one can be transported to a place where love and togetherness become their reality, even if it is for a moment in time.

But also because his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide. Because within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time…— Julian Lennon (@JulianLennon) April 8, 2022

Expressing his concern regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Julian said it is due to the ongoing “murderous violence” that millions of innocent families have been forced to leave their homes and seek asylum elsewhere. The singer also urged world leaders and everyone who believes in the sentiment of Imagine to stand up for refugees everywhere.

I’m calling on world leaders and everyone who believes in the sentiment of IMAGINE, to stand up for refugees everywhere!Please advocate and donate from the heart. #StandUpForUkraine —Julian Lennon Full video: https://t.co/cWJsT9eoWc @GlblCtzn — Julian Lennon (@JulianLennon) April 8, 2022

Netizens are reacting to Julian’s rendition. One of the emotional fans tweeted, “Thank you for doing this Julian. It brought me to tears in a good way.”

Daughter of American singer Frank Sinatra, Nancy Sinatra reacted to Julian’s performance as she commented, “Thank you, Julian. You are honoring your father and I know he is proud of you.”

Thank you, Julian. You are honoring your father and I know he is proud of you.— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) April 11, 2022

Have you checked out Julian’s performance yet?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.