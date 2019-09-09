Take the pledge to vote

Forbes Just Published a List of Top 100 Innovators, and Only One Woman Made it to the List

The list consists of 100 individuals and 99 of them are men.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
Forbes Just Published a List of Top 100 Innovators, and Only One Woman Made it to the List
The list consists of 100 individuals and 99 of them are men.
Forbes Magazine has been on the receiving end of backlash on social media after releasing its list of top innovators and creators. The list consists of 100 individuals and 99 of them are men. Do you see the irony in that?

The only woman to feature on the list is Barbara Rentler, CEO of Ross Stores, who has been ranked 75.

Tesla's Elon Musk and Amazon's Jeff Bezos featured on number 1 in the list whereas Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg managed to grab the third spot. According to Forbes, leadership qualities of the innovators were measured which formed the foundation of the list.

However, the fact that Forbes doesn't consider any other woman worthy of being on the list is highly problematic and sexist, to the say the least. Moreover, they didn't even think it's important to add a photo of her.

This is how Twitterati reacted:

