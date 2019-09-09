Forbes Just Published a List of Top 100 Innovators, and Only One Woman Made it to the List

Forbes Magazine has been on the receiving end of backlash on social media after releasing its list of top innovators and creators. The list consists of 100 individuals and 99 of them are men. Do you see the irony in that?

The only woman to feature on the list is Barbara Rentler, CEO of Ross Stores, who has been ranked 75.

Tesla's Elon Musk and Amazon's Jeff Bezos featured on number 1 in the list whereas Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg managed to grab the third spot. According to Forbes, leadership qualities of the innovators were measured which formed the foundation of the list.

However, the fact that Forbes doesn't consider any other woman worthy of being on the list is highly problematic and sexist, to the say the least. Moreover, they didn't even think it's important to add a photo of her.

This is how Twitterati reacted:

If you are an editor in the chain at Forbes, and your thought upon seeing this article with 99 men and 1 woman was, "Well, that isn't a problem at all," what other decisions are you making with consequences for the rest of us? — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) September 6, 2019

This is embarrassing, @forbes. One woman on a list of 100 most innovative leaders. The methodology—limiting “leaders” to US CEOs of $10bn market cap cos, weighting media perception and social following—just compounds existing biases. Do better, Forbes. https://t.co/QExc1M7LyC — #ANGELS (@HashtagAngels) September 6, 2019

Honestly, how did these women not make @Forbes list? https://t.co/BbNJO2TBp7 — Aubrey Blanche (@adblanche) September 7, 2019

I've been thinking about how it was possible for @Forbes to have one woman on the list of 100! And not even include a picture. My theory is that they had no women at ALL..... https://t.co/zWfrCq9RPC — Mehrsa Baradaran (@MehrsaBaradaran) September 7, 2019

Wow. This list of top innovators is full of men. Barbara Rentler, at no 75, doesn’t even have a photo! You’d have thought/hoped @Forbes might have looked a little harder or broadened their horizons a little more. There are many female innovators out there. https://t.co/PGe1dRrXqK pic.twitter.com/ugPRUL1Ex3 — Sarah Ebner (@sarahjebner) September 7, 2019

Wow @forbes @jeffrey_dyer @nathan_furr @clefrandt @Mike_Federle. You should be ashamed of yourselves. It's 2019 and America's Most Innovative Leaders is 99 MEN AND ONE WOMAN? Un-bloody-believable. Did no one at Forbes query this? Where were @forbeswomen? https://t.co/NQyxHk82oJ — Cindy Gallop (@cindygallop) September 6, 2019

At first I thought maybe they had a men's and women's list....‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/gBNUpH2h5y — Sarah Friar (@thefriley) September 5, 2019

The one and only woman on Forbes' list of 100 Most Innovative Leaders is an outline of a man https://t.co/IkJziPYmH5 pic.twitter.com/NFQi3301f2 — David Weiner (@daweiner) September 6, 2019

