'Forbidden Fruit': OnePlus Takes Subtle Dig at Apple in New Instagram Post?

In what appears to be a compelling marketing strategy, OnePlus’ recent effort has evoked a lot of debate and discussion on social media. The consumer electronics manufacturer has been quite an imprinter in its bids to attract the attention of its potential consumers. In its latest Instagram post, OnePlus has taken a dig at its competitor brand, Apple, arguably the market leader in this segment. The post has grabbed eyeballs on social media.

The brand referred to its limited edition model, OnePlus 9 Pro as the ‘forbidden fruit’ in its latest post, thus indicating that the model, which is not available to all, has been overlooked ever since it was introduced in March. The tagline to rebuild its seemingly forgotten model, however, is not the tactic in reference. To accompany the campaign, OnePlus opted for an image in the background featuring fruits. It involved a different fruit, and apples were apparently an arbitrary choice.

The post was followed with a host of reactions, from OnePlus and Apple aficionados. Users of the photo and video sharing platform dropped comments which sparked quite a conversation. Some didn’t even take notice about the ‘coincidental’ stunt. Others referred to the experiment as a marketing ploy and dismissed it as that. There were a few users who identified the ploy by OnePlus as a jibe.

Last year, OnePlus tried to take another subtle dig at Apple by posting a similar image on Twitter and wrote, "In a world of apples, stand out with a OnePlus."

For the unversed, the ‘forbidden fruit’ has a prelude in history. Back in 2013, OnePlus introduced a one-of-a-kind strategy of selling phones. A consumer, who was interested in buying the company’s limited edition phones, needed to sign up to receive an invite. Later, the ‘forbidden fruit’ marketing system was abandoned. However, the white colour option offered for the OnePlus 9 Pro is currently available in limited quantities. Thus, it meets the ‘forbidden fruit’ marketing system requisite.

In the past, OnePlus managed to rope in another competitor brand to elicit a response. The company 'inadvertently' posted about Samsung in a Tweet, sparking the #OnePlusSamsung trend on the microblogging platform.

You're welcome @SamsungMobile. If you wanna send an "accidental" tweet for the Nord 2, we'd be cool with it 🤗— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 8, 2021

OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to be introduced in China soon. However, there is no update on when the mobile will arrive in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here