'Force Mind to be Rational & Intelligent': Kumar Sangakkara's Heartfelt Message Post Sri Lanka Blasts

A series of eight devastating bomb blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services in Sri Lanka on Sunday, killing over 185 people, including dozens of foreigners. The country's defence ministry said that majority of the explosions were suicide bombings. They further said that seven have been held in connection with the decade's worst terror attack, while 22 deceased have been identified as "foreigners".Taking to Instagram, former cricketer and Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara posted a heartfelt message in the wake of the incident."I am shocked and saddened by these despicable acts of barbarism," the cricket commentator wrote. The long post outlines how Sri Lankans needed to find the strength to act together in a united fashion in the face of terror.Here is a copy of the post:"My heart breaks for the victims and all of you are in my thoughts and prayers. I would like to extend my love and condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and I wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery. I also wish more strength to the hearts and hands of the first responders and the medical personnel who are attending to the injured and to the security personnel who are trying to bring the situation under control," her wrote."While we struggle to comprehend the depths of depravity people can descend to, and while we all grieve in unison, we need to find the strength to stand together as Sri Lankans; shoulder to shoulder and heart to heart. Together we can get through. Divided we have but little hope."The celebrated sportsman also added that though hearts were currently overwhelmed with emotion, Sri Lankans including those who survive the victims, need to be rational and intelligent."Even though our hearts are overwhelmed with emotion, it is vital that we force our minds to be rational and intelligent. Do not rush to judgement or conclusions. Let’s give ourselves time to grieve. Let’s give ourselves the space to try and understand the ground reality. Loved ones have died. Fellow Sri Lankans have died. Guests visiting our country have died.Do not buy into the spin or conjecture or the conspiracy theories. This is not a game. Eschew the efforts of those who shamefully try to politicise this tragedy. Let the authorities investigate. Let the authorities bring these cowardly terrorists to justice.For us, our focus should be to love and support those who have been affected. To continue to have compassion and empathy for our neighbours. To keep each other safe. To try and ensure our thoughts, words and deeds enable and empower us to lift each other out of this tragedy. To join together and try our hardest to ensure that no such tragedy can ever occur again."Many in the sports community, including Indians have come out ins solidarity of the vitcims as well as Sri Lanka, which has experienced one the worst terror attacks the world has seen in decades.Worshippers were targeted at the Kochikade, St Sebastian and Batticaloa churches during mass, while the other locations were Hotel Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotel. After a few hours, two more explosions were reported in the suburb of Orugodawatta and Dehiwala.Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister's office has confirmed that one Indian national was killed in the serial blasts. The victim, Raseena, is a resident of Kerala's Kasargode town and was in Sri Lanka with her husband. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has extended assistance to the victim's family.