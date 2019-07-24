Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Forever21 Faces Backlash After Sending Free 'Diet Bars' Along with Plus-Size Orders

The company said that it was an "oversight" on their part, and they "sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused" to customers, as that was not their "intention in any way."

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Forever21 Faces Backlash After Sending Free 'Diet Bars' Along with Plus-Size Orders
Image Credits: REUTERS/Mariana Bazo and Twitter/MissGirlGames.
Loading...

Customers have called out Forever 21 for allegedly fat-shaming them for including diet bars in their plus-size online orders. A number of people took to Twitter to share their disappointment with the brand after receiving Atkins lemon diet bars as sample items.

According to social media reports, many of the orders were for plus-sized customers, making them question whether the company was only including the sample diet bars in orders for clothes over a certain size.

In a statement, Forever 21 responded to The Independent, saying that from time to time, Forever 21 'surprises' customers "with free test products from third parties in their e-commerce orders."

They further added, "the freebie items in question were included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories, for a limited time and have since been removed."

The company said that it was an "oversight" on their part, and they "sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused" to customers, as that was not their "intention in any way."

The Atkins bars, in question, which are part of the low-carb Atkins diet, are intended to be eaten as “snacks”, to “satisfy hunger”, according to the Atkins website.

While the Atkins Diet is supposed to help people lose weight by limiting carbohydrate intake, recent studies have questioned its effectiveness, with a 2018 study conducted by the Medical University of Lodz, Poland saying that low carbohydrate diets are unsafe and should be avoided.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram