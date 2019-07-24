Forever21 Faces Backlash After Sending Free 'Diet Bars' Along with Plus-Size Orders

Customers have called out Forever 21 for allegedly fat-shaming them for including diet bars in their plus-size online orders. A number of people took to Twitter to share their disappointment with the brand after receiving Atkins lemon diet bars as sample items.

According to social media reports, many of the orders were for plus-sized customers, making them question whether the company was only including the sample diet bars in orders for clothes over a certain size.

Hey @forever21 do you include weightloss Atkin bars in all your shipments or just in the ones for ladies over 1X ?? pic.twitter.com/ldajPJ81NM — Katya (@wisekatya) July 22, 2019

my mom ordered some clothes from @Forever21 ‘s plus size collection and they sent a Atkins diet bar along with the stuff she ordered💀 pic.twitter.com/Lxi6XnuOB1 — jesse (@jessemarisaelao) July 19, 2019

I went from a size 24 to 18, still a plus size girl, so I ordered jeans from @Forever21 Opened the package, when I looked inside I see this Atkins bar. What are you trying to Tell me Forever 21, I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT? do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well? pic.twitter.com/ds8kUTs7T7 — MissGG🏳️‍🌈 (@MissGirlGames) July 19, 2019

@Forever21 why are you sending out atkins bars with your plus-size orders? it’s hella fatphobic, insensitive, and harmful to everyone involved. diet culture continues to thrive because of companies like you who “subtly” shove it down people’s throats. please address this. — lauren✨ (@lauren_stays) July 23, 2019

If this is indeed a brand partnership between you @Forever21 + Atkins I’d strongly suggest you reevaluate it Not only is it coming off as discriminatory but it isn’t even rolled out well - Its completely catching customers off guard with distasteful implied message to lose weight — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) July 23, 2019

Forever 21 is sending diet bars with clothes you order and that’s so insensitive holy crap like.... how about we don’t make someone negatively reflect on their body image when trying to just order some new outfits ? ???? — taylor nicole dean (@taylorndean) July 23, 2019

WTF @Forever21 ?? You don’t get to weight shame your customers with Atkins bars, that’s not how this works. https://t.co/xHjhIkJFQt — Trust Your Body Project (@Whitneycatalano) July 23, 2019

Yeah uh I will not be shopping at Forever 21. This is ridiculous. You know some ad person thought this was a fantastic ~targeted campaign. Gross. Gross gross gross. (Also Atkins bars are disgusting so it's like INSULT TO INJURY) https://t.co/mQ7niVnMhR — kaye toal (@ohkayewhatever) July 23, 2019

In a statement, Forever 21 responded to The Independent, saying that from time to time, Forever 21 'surprises' customers "with free test products from third parties in their e-commerce orders."

They further added, "the freebie items in question were included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories, for a limited time and have since been removed."

The company said that it was an "oversight" on their part, and they "sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused" to customers, as that was not their "intention in any way."

The Atkins bars, in question, which are part of the low-carb Atkins diet, are intended to be eaten as “snacks”, to “satisfy hunger”, according to the Atkins website.

While the Atkins Diet is supposed to help people lose weight by limiting carbohydrate intake, recent studies have questioned its effectiveness, with a 2018 study conducted by the Medical University of Lodz, Poland saying that low carbohydrate diets are unsafe and should be avoided.