Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Forget Area 51. There’s Now an Invitation to Storm Loch Ness to 'Find Dat Big Boi'

Fascinated by the world’s secret, inaccessible and mysterious spaces, people are looking to storm more places. Fort Knox and Bermuda Triangle are on some bucket lists.

New York Times

Updated:July 25, 2019, 3:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Forget Area 51. There’s Now an Invitation to Storm Loch Ness to 'Find Dat Big Boi'
White witch Kevin Carlyon stands by a statue of the Loch Ness Monster as he performs an invocation on the banks of Loch Ness in an attempt to summon the Monster, June 13, 2003. The question of Nessie's existence has grown into one of the world's most famous and enduring myths. (Representative photo/Reuters)
Loading...

London: Weeks after a call went out on Facebook for people to “storm Area 51,” the top-secret US military site in the Nevada desert that is said to hide aliens, a similar event has been organised to “find dat big boi” — the Loch Ness monster — in Scotland, setting off mild alarm bells.

The Scotland event invited people last week to storm Loch Ness — the deep, freshwater lake in the Scottish Highlands whose most fabled tenant is said to be an underwater creature.

“Nessie can’t hide from us all,” the invitation said, echoing the Area 51 event set up by a California man in June to “Let’s see them aliens” because “They can’t stop all of us.”

The Area 51 invitation, clearly a joke, drew 1.9 million RSVPs, created a worldwide meme and prompted a cool and slightly ominous response from the US Air Force, which noted that the military “tests and trains combat aircraft” in the area.

The Scottish event appeared to have also been organized out of California, and 22,000 people have RSVP’d. That prompted the Royal National Lifeboat Institution to weigh in.

For one thing, Gemma McDonald, a spokeswoman for the lifeboat institute, told CNN, “There’s really no need to ‘storm’ Loch Ness, given that it is open to the public 24/7, 365 days a year.”

For another, the Loch Ness station of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution said on its Facebook page Saturday, “With no U.S. Army involved, Loch Ness looks a little less hazardous than storming Area 51, but here we have our own set of problems.”

The lifeguards warned that storming the lake would be an ugly venture for participants: The loch is too deep and too cold — and the weather too unpredictable, according to the statement. And if the curious get into trouble, the lifeguards don’t have space on their boat to rescue visitors who may storm the lake en masse.

The narrow loch, which is 230 meters deep (750 feet), or more than twice the height of Big Ben, stretches for miles in the Glen Mor valley bisecting the Scottish Highlands. The water is 42 degrees Fahrenheit, on average, and the weather can change within minutes, with waves rising as high as 13 feet, the lifeguards said.

Some commenters on the event’s Facebook page even pointed out that the “big boi” is believed to be female.

To be sure, Loch Ness has been a prime spot for tourists wishing to see the so-called monster of myth and lore since 1933, when visitors first described seeing a creature in the water as a monster. The following year, The New York Times reported on Nessie in 55 articles, as hardly a week went by without a supposed sighting.

More recently, headlines in 2016 stirred up the myth again, after researchers found 180 meters down on the lake bed a 30-foot prop of a Loch Ness monster made for the 1970 Billy Wilder film “The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes.”

But fascinated by the world’s secret, inaccessible and mysterious spaces, people have come up with more places to storm. How about raiding Fort Knox while the US government was distracted? Let’s find some gold bars. And some are musing about storming the Bermuda Triangle — because “it can’t swallow all of us.”

Palko Karasz c.2019 New York Times News Service

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram