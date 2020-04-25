Forget Banging Plates, Residents of this Town are ‘Moo-ing' to Deal with Coronavirus Lockdown





While everyone across the world is coming up with a variety of mechanisms to deal with the coronavirus lockdown, people of a town called Derbyshire in England’s Belper have come up with a very unique way.

According to a report published in Independent, people of this town have started mooing like cattle at a particular hour of the day. This bizarre ritual was started by a local named Jasper Ward. He believes that this ritual has made staying locked down a tab bit easy.

Jasper, in an interview to the BBC Radio 5 Live, said, “The crazy people of this town have taken to it like cows to grass”.

However, Jasper also revealed that he did not expect that this exercise would go on for so long. He, on the contrary, believed that this practice would end in a few days with eventually him being ridiculed on social media, said the report.







In the videos that are doing the rounds on social media, one can see people across all age groups take part in this practice, which on most days commences at 6:30 in the evening.

There is a Twitter page dedicated to this particular activity. The page titled ThebelperMOO has quite a few videos show people mooing on different days.

In one of the videos, two men are making the moo sound with two different instruments. The video has been captioned as, "Getting MOOSCIAL in Belper!"

In another clip, a man moos from one side and getting a reply from a distance in a moo. The video which has been viewed over 600 times has been captioned as, "Phenomenal work #belper !! You've done us proud! From Nottingham road this evening! #thebelpermoo"