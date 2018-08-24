GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Forget Kiki and Momo, Adorable Pets Taking the #SnootChallenge is What We Need

Dogs everywhere are trying #TheSnootChallenge, and it's arguably the cutest one in 2018.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:August 24, 2018, 8:21 AM IST
While the Kiki Challenge may have been fun yet dangerous, and the Momo Challenge have been.. well, just dangerous, a new challenge is doing the rounds of the Internet - and, it's all kinds of adorable.

Unlike the other challenges, this does not require a lot of effort - it only requires a pet.

And while the other challenges make you want to participate, for this one, second-hand viewership is enough to melt your heart.

The snoot challenge, as it very literally states - involves a snoot. Pet owners make a simple circle or a heart-shape, and your beloved pet puts their snoot or face through it. And the results are as adorable as it gets. Here are some of the best ones from Instagram.



#SnootChallenge @mini.ollie @aussiesdoingthings


A post shared by Aussies Doing Things (@aussiesdoingthings) on












Here’s a little clip of Mia trying to learn the snoot challenge! She already has the last one down (as it’s a trick she already knows), but the first two are new! How do you think she went? @cutepetclub @corgiflix @animalove.co @pet_unity @puppiespedia @welsh.corgi @pupflix @corgithings @animals.co @puppystagrams @buzzfeedvideo @buzzfeed @buzzfeedanimals @dogsandpals #MeOhMyMia #MiaTheCorgi #melbourne #australia #corgi #corgipuppy #snootchallenge #snoot #boopthesnoot #snout #snoutchallenge #video #dogvideo #puppyvideo #cutevideo #videoclip #corgivideo #videooftheday #viral #buzzfeedanimals #buzzfeed #viralvideo #buzzfeedcorgis #corgilove #corgilife #welshcorgi #corgisdownunder #corgicommunity #corgiaddict #corgis A post shared by Mia The Corgi (@meohmymia) on






Yesh I loaf you lots ❤️


A post shared by Chibby (@chibbythecorgi) on





















S N O O T Alert!! . How to SNOOT successfully! . 1. Run towards hand 2. Aim snooter at target 3. Plant snooter firmly in target 4. Get chicken . ---------------------------- . Some cheeky discount codes DM me if you use them so I can give you a Story Takeover! . •ROLLO10• @my_pupper . •ROLLOSHIBA10• @lovehachidesigns . •ROLLO10• @pablo.and.co . •ROLLO15• @nomnompets . •ROLLO10• @gnocchiandgoma . . #shiba #shibe #shibainu #sesameshiba #weeklyfluff #instagramdogs #proudshibas #instadaily #dogsofinstamedia #perthdogs #barkzweekly #rolloshiba #rollotv #snoot #snootchallenge @cutestpuppiesforyou @dogsofinstagram @cute.tv @mydogiscutest @shiba_snap @thedailyshibainu @dogs @pups #perthdogs @barked #snootchallenge A post shared by Rollo-FashionBlogger/Comedian (@rolloshiba) on




The rules for it are simple and are aimed at dogs both big and small. All the owner does is create a circle of any kind, and if the dog puts their face inside - you've won the challenge. People resorted to using other kinds of a circle, as the challenge gained popularity.








And it also featured other animals.



The reason cats can’t do the #snootchallenge

A post shared by Louise Pieterse (@louise_pieterse) on











And a lot of fails - which are equally as adorable.
















My Lana failed the #snootchallenge but still she is the best #pomeranian A post shared by Dany Chiza (@danychiza) on


