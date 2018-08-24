English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Forget Kiki and Momo, Adorable Pets Taking the #SnootChallenge is What We Need
Dogs everywhere are trying #TheSnootChallenge, and it's arguably the cutest one in 2018.
Dogs everywhere are trying #TheSnootChallenge, and it's arguably the cutest one in 2018.
Loading...
While the Kiki Challenge may have been fun yet dangerous, and the Momo Challenge have been.. well, just dangerous, a new challenge is doing the rounds of the Internet - and, it's all kinds of adorable.
Unlike the other challenges, this does not require a lot of effort - it only requires a pet.
And while the other challenges make you want to participate, for this one, second-hand viewership is enough to melt your heart.
The snoot challenge, as it very literally states - involves a snoot. Pet owners make a simple circle or a heart-shape, and your beloved pet puts their snoot or face through it. And the results are as adorable as it gets. Here are some of the best ones from Instagram.
The rules for it are simple and are aimed at dogs both big and small. All the owner does is create a circle of any kind, and if the dog puts their face inside - you've won the challenge. People resorted to using other kinds of a circle, as the challenge gained popularity.
And it also featured other animals.
And a lot of fails - which are equally as adorable.
Also Watch
Unlike the other challenges, this does not require a lot of effort - it only requires a pet.
And while the other challenges make you want to participate, for this one, second-hand viewership is enough to melt your heart.
The snoot challenge, as it very literally states - involves a snoot. Pet owners make a simple circle or a heart-shape, and your beloved pet puts their snoot or face through it. And the results are as adorable as it gets. Here are some of the best ones from Instagram.
Here’s a little clip of Mia trying to learn the snoot challenge! She already has the last one down (as it’s a trick she already knows), but the first two are new! How do you think she went? @cutepetclub @corgiflix @animalove.co @pet_unity @puppiespedia @welsh.corgi @pupflix @corgithings @animals.co @puppystagrams @buzzfeedvideo @buzzfeed @buzzfeedanimals @dogsandpals #MeOhMyMia #MiaTheCorgi #melbourne #australia #corgi #corgipuppy #snootchallenge #snoot #boopthesnoot #snout #snoutchallenge #video #dogvideo #puppyvideo #cutevideo #videoclip #corgivideo #videooftheday #viral #buzzfeedanimals #buzzfeed #viralvideo #buzzfeedcorgis #corgilove #corgilife #welshcorgi #corgisdownunder #corgicommunity #corgiaddict #corgis A post shared by Mia The Corgi (@meohmymia) on
Saw a #snootchallenge video on FB awhile ago and decided to try it out. #sheltie A post shared by @ baconfaerie on
S N O O T Alert!! . How to SNOOT successfully! . 1. Run towards hand 2. Aim snooter at target 3. Plant snooter firmly in target 4. Get chicken . ---------------------------- . Some cheeky discount codes DM me if you use them so I can give you a Story Takeover! . •ROLLO10• @my_pupper . •ROLLOSHIBA10• @lovehachidesigns . •ROLLO10• @pablo.and.co . •ROLLO15• @nomnompets . •ROLLO10• @gnocchiandgoma . . #shiba #shibe #shibainu #sesameshiba #weeklyfluff #instagramdogs #proudshibas #instadaily #dogsofinstamedia #perthdogs #barkzweekly #rolloshiba #rollotv #snoot #snootchallenge @cutestpuppiesforyou @dogsofinstagram @cute.tv @mydogiscutest @shiba_snap @thedailyshibainu @dogs @pups #perthdogs @barked #snootchallenge A post shared by Rollo-FashionBlogger/Comedian (@rolloshiba) on
The rules for it are simple and are aimed at dogs both big and small. All the owner does is create a circle of any kind, and if the dog puts their face inside - you've won the challenge. People resorted to using other kinds of a circle, as the challenge gained popularity.
Toast anyone? . #Repost @dogs_unity ・・・ From @rolloshiba #snootchallenge #snoot #shibainu #dog #dogs #cute A post shared by Anneka Svenska (@annekasvenskaofficial) on
And it also featured other animals.
The reason cats can’t do the #snootchallenge
A post shared by Louise Pieterse (@louise_pieterse) on
And a lot of fails - which are equally as adorable.
Idk about you guys, but I don’t think Sidney is a fan of the snoot challenge.. #snootchallenge #snootchallengefail #nailedit #sidneythecorgi A post shared by Sidney & Goose (@sidneythecorgi) on
My Lana failed the #snootchallenge but still she is the best #pomeranian A post shared by Dany Chiza (@danychiza) on
Also Watch
-
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Deadly Accident On Highway But A Miracle Saves The Baby
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Deadly Accident On Highway But A Miracle Saves The Baby
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asian Games: Surprise Silver Won But Assured Gold Lost on Heartbreak Day for India
- Everybody Has a Different Journey in This Industry: Vaani Kapoor on Her Two-Year Hiatus
- Pandya and Kohli Should Have Shared Man of the Match Award at Trent Bridge: Tendulkar
- 'Pukka Muslim' Boy Who Tore India's Flag in Viral Video Turns Out to be Hindu Prankster
- Thierry Henry Linked With Bordeaux Post After Gus Poyet Suspension
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...