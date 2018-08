Forget Kiki and Momo, Adorable Pets Taking the #SnootChallenge is What We Need

#SnootChallenge @mini.ollie @aussiesdoingthings

While the Kiki Challenge may have been fun yet dangerous, and the Momo Challenge have been.. well, just dangerous, a new challenge is doing the rounds of the Internet - and, it's all kinds of adorable.Unlike the other challenges, this does not require a lot of effort - it only requires a pet.And while the other challenges make you want to participate, for this one, second-hand viewership is enough to melt your heart.The snoot challenge, as it very literally states - involves a snoot. Pet owners make a simple circle or a heart-shape, and your beloved pet puts their snoot or face through it. And the results are as adorable as it gets. Here are some of the best ones from Instagram.The rules for it are simple and are aimed at dogs both big and small. All the owner does is create a circle of any kind, and if the dog puts their face inside - you've won the challenge. People resorted to using other kinds of a circle, as the challenge gained popularity.And it also featured other animals.And a lot of fails - which are equally as adorable.