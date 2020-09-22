Forget Your Streak: Woman Leans Out of Car to Make Snapchat Video, Falls from Vehicle

People often lean out of a car to click pictures and make videos while travelling.

In one such incident, a woman narrowly escaped a fatal accident, avoiding serious injury. She leaned out from the car window to film a video on Snapchat, but unfortunately she fell from the vehicle. Luckily she just suffered minor injuries.

Informing about the incident, Surrey Police in the UK tweeted, “The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a SnapChat video along the #M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane. It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed.”

The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a SnapChat video along the #M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane.It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed.#nowords 2846 pic.twitter.com/b7f1tPJTEb — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) - Surrey Police - UK (@SurreyRoadCops) September 19, 2020

Officers received a call shortly after midnight informing that a woman had got injured after falling from a car at the M25 between junction six and Clacket Lane Services, reported Mail Online quoting a police spokesperson. Paramedics attended to the woman and treated her for minor injuries.

The police also later put out a video on YouTube asking people not to do such stunts. The caption of the video reads, “Not the sort of thing you should be doing on the M25.” The short clip shows a woman leaning out of the window of a moving car.

Netizens have criticised the woman for her deed. “Absolutely thoughtless.....no concern for others or the emergency services who may have had to scrape her body up and those that may have never forgotten her perish and all for what, a 30second clip that people can gaze at,” wrote a Twitter user.

Absolutely thoughtless.....no concern for others or the emergency services who may have had to scrape her body up and those that may have never forgotten her perish and all for what, a 30second clip that people can gaze at!!!😡😡 pic.twitter.com/9CMkZyuK7E — Paul Seabrook (@SeabrookSeax) September 19, 2020

Another user said that she just did it for five minutes of fame on social media.

30 seconds on snap chat isn’t it? — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) - Surrey Police - UK (@SurreyRoadCops) September 19, 2020

A person said that the driver who would have hit her on the road would have to live with guilt for the rest of his life.

The worst thing about this is that had she been hit - the poor driver who hit her would have to live with that for the rest of their life. No one expects to be dodging human bodies on a motorway and an emergency stop may have caused a serious pile up and further loss of life. — Nel (@NelMels) September 19, 2020

Lakhs of people across the world lose their life every year to road accidents, which happen often due to somebody’s negligence.