'Forgot to Say Good Morning': Texas Massacre Victims' Families Say Moving Farewells

The Texas massacre shook the US with the magnitude of tragedy: the death of 19 children and two teachers of an elementary school at the hands of a teenage gunman, Salvador Ramos, who was also killed. The attack in Uvalde — a small community about an hour from the Mexican border — was the deadliest US school shooting in years, and the latest in a spree of bloody gun violence across America, as per AFP. The families of the victims of the Texas tragedy as well as the general public have been taking to social media to bid them farewell, remember the lives they lived and “say their names”.

The following are only some of the goodbyes said by families to their deceased loved ones on Twitter. More were shared on Facebook and other social media platforms. Some Go Fund Me pages were also started.

My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom, i beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in y’all’s prayers , IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO. she was loved by many and will truly be missed. pic.twitter.com/2XpdJA0q8x — john martinez ❤️‍ (@fuhknjo) May 25, 2022

i hope you didn’t feel any pain. i hope you know how loved you are. i’m so sorry i forgot to say good morning today. I love you always and forever baby sister. pic.twitter.com/WpIVRPgUyf — Jazmin Cazares (@jazlikescheese) May 25, 2022

My daughter’s beautiful teacher was the teacher who was killed in Uvalde, TX. Eva (Ms Mireles) taught Gabby in elementary school. She was a beautiful person & dedicated teacher. She believed in Gabby & went above & beyond to teach her as you can see below. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/qMlVoVEUrY — Audrey (@audreymg0928) May 24, 2022

My precious angel you are loved so deeply. In my eyes you are not a victim but a survivor. I love you always and past forever baby sister, may your wings soar higher then you could ever dream. Till we meet again Tess Marie, love your big sissy pic.twitter.com/ziEAe6bsFE — Faith Mata (@faithmataa) May 25, 2022

Another baby : Nevaeh Bravo— her cousin writing “Unfortunately my beautiful Nevaeh was one of the many victims from today’s tragedy… Rest in peace my sweet girl, you didn’t deserve this.” pic.twitter.com/jpjPLkL3oe — Marissa Armas (@MarissaArmas) May 25, 2022

My sweet mommy , I will miss you forever. pic.twitter.com/SIxKrgX6Xi — Adalynn ✞ (@addy_celeste) May 25, 2022

Angel Garza confirms death:

“Thank you everyone for the prayers & help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo” pic.twitter.com/O9Vu0ThPyF — Mireya Villarreal (@ABCMireya) May 25, 2022

Ellie Garcia, she was in 4th grade, and killed in Uvalde, Texas. A saved message to her father, will be the only way to hear her voice. #Uvalde pic.twitter.com/CQRakSxap0 — Nick Bradshaw (@nbradshawtv) May 25, 2022

Texas Department of Public Safety officials told CNN the gunman is believed to have shot his grandmother before heading to Robb Elementary School around noon where he abandoned his vehicle and entered with a handgun and a rifle, wearing body armor.

