Former African Cricketer Jonty Rhodes's Love for Amish Tripathi’s Latest Book Goes Viral

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes seems to like author Amish Tripathi’s books.

Rhodes, who is the fielding coach of IPL team Kings XI Punjab, shared a picture of himself holding Tripathi’s book titled Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India.

Posting the picture, he said, “Just got back from the gym, and check what arrived in the post; 1 of my favourite writers @authoramish signed copy of his latest book #LegendOfSuheldev Om Namah Shivāya #digitaldetox #time2read.”

It is the eighth book by the author. Released in June this year, the book is about the legendary Indian king Suheldev who outperformed the army of Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in the Battle of Bahraich in 1034 CE.

The other books by Tripathi are The Immortals of Meluha, The Secret of the Nagas, The Oath of the Vayuputras, Scion of Ikshvaku, Sita: Warrior of Mithila, Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta and Immortal India.

The legendary cricketer seems to admire India a lot as he named his daughter India after the country. She was born in 2015 during IPL tournament. In 2016, he went to a temple with his family when he was India to perform puja for his little girl. They offered prayers at Pejawar Mutt in Santacruz, Mumbai.

He also posted a picture on Instagram which showed him performing puja with his family. The caption of the image reads, “Performing Puja for baby India.”

The image shows priests performing havan while Rhodes and his wife offer prayers.

Rhodes in his International cricketing career scored 2,532 runs in 52 Tests and 5,935 runs in 245 One-Day Internationals (ODIs). He took 34 catches in Tests and 105 in the white ball cricket. He played for his national team between 1992 and 2003.

The IPL team of which he is a part is not doing well in IPL 2020. KXIP are placed at the bottom in the standings with just two points. They have only won one of the seven matches they have played so far in IPL 2020.