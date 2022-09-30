Former Athlete Opens Free Gym for Specially-abled, Internet Calls Him 'Inspiring'

Ex-professional athlete, Javeno Mclean opened a gym exclusively for people with dementia and disability. He opened J7 Community Health Center in Manchester, UK, to help individuals better their physical and mental well-being free of charge. In a clip shared on Goodable’s Twitter handle, Mclean is seen working with people with disabilities and helping them achieve their fitness goals. His clients seem to enjoy their exercise routines as much as Mclean looks pleased helping them. The clip was captioned, “This is Javeno Mclean. He followed his heart by opening up a gym exclusively for people with dementia and disabilities. The best part? It’s 100% free.” Take a peek at it here:

This is Javeno Mclean. He followed his heart by opening up a gym exclusively for people with dementia and disabilities. The best part? It's 100% free. pic.twitter.com/pNZUpU8UfN — Goodable (@Goodable) September 28, 2022

Netizens were already impressed by Mclean’s efforts, in a follow-up tweet, Goodable shared another clip and tweeted that Mclean set the world record for the most people with disabilities in an exercise class. “This gave me chills and made me tear up. Thank you for this. Great job Javeno, keep up the great work!” a user wrote.

This gave me chills and made me tear up. Thank you for this. Great job Javeno, keep up the great work! — Chris Tobkin (@TheChrisTobkin) September 28, 2022

Another user commented, “What an inspiration he is. You can see how much his clients love him as well. Beautiful man.”

❤️ what an inspiration he is. You can see how much his clients love him as well. Beautiful man. — Jenny (@Canuckabroad3) September 28, 2022

“There was a similar story of a person who did this for senior citizens and the results were remarkable. Some of the people could hardly walk when they started and they were transformed into stronger and more independent people,” a third user wrote.

There was a similar story of a person who did this for senior citizens and the results were remarkable. Some of the people could hardly walk when they started and they were transformed into stronger and more independent people. — Fakedeadgirlfriend (@kenwise46) September 28, 2022

Since Mclean is doing this for free, many netizens were curious if there was a way of funding him. They were ready to donate in whatever way they could to help keep Mclean going.

If he's doing this for free, he must need funding. Any idea how I can donate to help? — Mark (BZQ that was) (@imbzq) September 28, 2022

According to J7 Community Health Center’s official website, their philosophy is in two parts. First, “Every single person has the ability and potential to exercise to a somewhat challenging and enjoyable level in relation to their skill capabilities, fitness and physical attributes.” And second, “WE WILL ALWAYS CARE.” They ascribe their success to truly caring about their clients inside and outside of the health centre. With J7, Mclean aims to improve not just the physical but social, emotional, and psychological well-being of the entire community.

