Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Former Aussie Cricketer Darren Lehmann Quits Social Media After Bizarre and 'Vile' Twitter Hack

On Monday, Lehmann's Twitter account was hacked and hackers posted derogatory messages from the handle after changing the profile name and display picture.

News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 10:36 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Former Aussie Cricketer Darren Lehmann Quits Social Media After Bizarre and 'Vile' Twitter Hack
File image of Darren Lehmann / Getty.

Former Australian cricketer Darren Lehmann has decided to "take a break from social media" after his Twitter account got hacked. Lehmann, whose account has now been restored, said he took the decision as the hacking took a toll on him.

On Monday, Lehmann's Twitter account was hacked and hackers posted derogatory messages from the handle after changing the profile name and display picture. The confirmation was made by Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Brisbane Heats where Lehmann is currently serving as the head coach.

The hackers abused Iran in their tweets while the account's name was changed to "Qassem Soleimani | F**k Iran". Soleimani, Iran's military chief, was killed in a US airstrike last week.

On Tuesday, Lehmann in a series of tweets said:

"Hi everyone. As you have probably noticed, last night while we were playing our BBL game, someone hacked my accounts and used it to spread some malicious and hurtful statements. The words and sentiments used were definitely ones that I do not endorse or promote."

"To see such vile and horrendous opinions used in my name has caused great upset to me and my family. I've decided to have a break from social media for the foreseeable future. I appreciate your understanding and apologies to anyone who was unnecessary hurt or offended by those hacked tweets and posts.

"It has taken until this morning to have it resolved through Twitter despite me addressing it as soon as I become aware of it after the game. Thanks to the staff at Brisbane Heat and Cricket Australia for helping us through this awful experience," he added.

Support from fans poured in soon after Lehmann announced his social media break. Many defended Lehmann's stance of taking a hiatus after ghastly Twitter hack.

(With IANS inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram