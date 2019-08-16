A woman has been reunited with a stranger, who gifted her a bike, when she lived as a child refugee in the Netherlands during the 1990s.

Mevan Babakar posted a photo on Twitter of the mystery man, who she said worked near the refugee camp near Zwolle, and had bought her a bike “out of the kindness of his heart” on her fifth birthday.

Hi internet, this is a longshot BUT I was a refugee for 5 yrs in the 90s and this man, who worked at a refugee camp near Zwolle in the Netherlands, out of the kindness of his own heart bought me a bike. My five year old heart exploded with joy. I just want to know his name. Help? pic.twitter.com/XzUgHzllYb — Mevan | میڤان (@MeAndVan) August 12, 2019

For those wondering here what five year old Mevan looked like. This was my fifth birthday in the refugee camp in Zwolle. She doesn't even know that an incredible bike is coming her way aaaany day now! pic.twitter.com/caZ6NGFh55 — Mevan | میڤان (@MeAndVan) August 12, 2019

The post soon went viral with thousands of retweets, likes and comments with netizens trying their best to reunite the pair.

Within a day, the media professional was thanking the Internet for helping her trace her benefactor.

WE FOUND HIM!! A thread 👇👇After 3000 RTs, 3 news articles, 1 video and thousands of wonderful messages from around the world, @Arjen78 made contact with the family!Guys, I knew the internet was great but this is something else. https://t.co/H4qmL1uVqQ — Mevan | میڤان (@MeAndVan) August 13, 2019

She also got to thank the man, whom she identified as Egbert, in person, after he was found living in Germany.

Later today, 24 years later, I get to meet him in person! 😍Thank you to everyone who made that possible, to every single person who RT'd and to those who sent messages. Special thanks to @Janske1 @Arjen78 @ds_Zwolle. I will update this thread with how it goes! WISH ME LUCK! — Mevan | میڤان (@MeAndVan) August 13, 2019

This is Egbert. He's been helping refugees since the 90s. He was so happy to see me. He was proud that I'd become a strong and brave woman. He said that was his wish for me when I was small. He grows orchids. He has a beautiful family. He said it felt like I'd never left. pic.twitter.com/WlDWm2seVh — Mevan | میڤان (@MeAndVan) August 13, 2019

Egbert and his wife had apparently been helping other refugees at the camp, too.

Not only did I find him, but I've also had other refugees reach out to me and tell me that him and his wife helped them too! Their kindness has touched so many lives. One woman said "they weren't friends to me, they were family"https://t.co/xMFJiiwktp — Mevan | میڤان (@MeAndVan) August 13, 2019

The 29-year-old, who heads automated fact-checking at UK-based Full Fact, had trying to retrace her Kurdish family’s journey after they fled Iraq in the 1990s during the first Gulf War. They had travelled for five years— through Turkey, Azerbaijan and Russia— before finding safety in the Zwolle refugee camp. Eventually, the family moved to the United Kingdom, where Babakar obtained a master’s degree in bio-engineering from Sheffield University and opted for a career in the media.

On the last day of her recent trip to the Netherlands, Babakar sought the help of the Internet to trace Egbert after failing to “dig up much information about the refugee camp, even after talking to local historians and librarians,” according to The Washington Post.

“It was a magical thing to be gifted something that I thought was just too big for me. And I think that gift became the basis of how I felt about myself,” she told the Post.

With the help of netizens and a local journalist, she found the man she had been looking for, in Germany.

“It felt like seeing a long-lost relative, really, in the same way you might see someone at Christmas and you talk about nothing and everything in one go,” she said of her first meeting with Egbert in more than two decades.

Babakar said Egbert was “proud of her” and she had met members of his family, and was shown around his garden and the orchids.

"He said it felt like I'd never left," the BBC quoted Babakar as saying.

Babakar’s mother expressed her gratitude for Egbert’s generosity some 24 years ago as they spoke over the phone.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.