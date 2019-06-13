Former Cop Says Airbnb-Like Company for Dogs Helped Her Deal with Depression

A former policewoman feels her Airbnb-style company for dogs is the “best job in the world” and has helped her deal with years of depression.

46-year-old Elaine Warburton from Scotland business matches “holidaying pets with the perfect human hosts,” according to a Daily Mail report.

She said her new role as the 'Cilla Black of the dog world' has helped her “boost my mood in ways I could never have imagined.”

“Instead of owners having to send their pets to kennels, they come to us and we match each dog with an appropriate host, who will look after them in their own home and give the animals their very own holiday,” she was quoted as saying.

Elaine and her husband John took over the reins of Barking Mad, a dog boarding experience, in 2014.

The process of match-making a dog to their host has proved invaluable for Elaine, who has struggled with depression since the breakdown of her first marriage in 1994, the report says.

“I feel like I have the best job in the world,” she said.

“I've always used exercise to help treat my depression and running around setting up our pups with their hosts has helped boost my mood in ways I could never have imagined.”

“It's a win win for everyone involved. The dogs are thrilled to explore a brand new environment and the hosts, who are often retired, get to experience the joy of having a pet without the long-term commitment.”

The animals became “therapy” for Elaine who was just 25 when her depression peaked, leaving her unable to get out of bed and dependent on anti-depressants.