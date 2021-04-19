buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Buzz»Former Covid-19 Patients are Delivering Groceries, Home Cooked Meals to Those in Isolation Now
2-MIN READ

Former Covid-19 Patients are Delivering Groceries, Home Cooked Meals to Those in Isolation Now

Delivering needs | Image credit: Twitter

Delivering needs | Image credit: Twitter

With spike in cases, many across states have come forth to volunteer their services by making grocery, medicine and food deliveries to Covid-19 patients and those in isolation.

A Hyderabad law student has been winning hearts on social media with his prompt actions to help those in need as the country sees an unprecedented surge in cases. Amid failing health infrastructure in the face of an alarming rise in coronavirus across several states in India, individuals and communities are rising up to fill the gaps and help out those in need. And Rikhit Shahi from Hyderabad has come forth on microblogging site Twitter to offer his help and services to residents of the city by delivering essential items to their doorstep. In a post that has been going viral on social media, Shahi said that in case anyone isolating was in need of essential items, they could call him and he can make the delivery.

“Surgical masks, Knorr soup, dustbin cover, chocolates, or anything else: I will deliver it at your doorstep in and around Khairtabad (Hyderabad). You just stay at home and take care of yourself and your loved ones till y’all recover," Shahi wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Shahi is not the only one. Many individuals, especially those who have recovered from coronavirus recently, are volunteering their services on social media.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi resident Ajaz Lone tweeted that he was “ready to volunteer for any Covid related support in and around South Delhi, can deliver medicines, food as well, let me know if I can be of any help". He added that he had recently recovered from coronavirus and understood the pain and suffering it caused. Others are preparing home-cooked meals and having them sent to those in need.

The Covid-19 surge continued on Monday with India recording 2,73,810 new coronavirus cases and 1,619 deaths in 24 hours. The active cases in India stand at 19,29,329. The total number of cases stands at 150,61,919. So far, 129,53,821 people have recovered from the virus in India.

Delhi government has announced a one-week long curfew till next Monday at 5 am from 10 pm on Friday amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state. “I always say all of Delhi is like a family. Even now we will face it together. We have won earlier, we will win again,” Kejriwal said in a press conference. The chief minister said that there was indeed a shortage of oxygen and medicines like Remdesivir. “Delhi’s health system is stretched,” he said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 19, 2021, 14:13 IST