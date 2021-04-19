Former Covid-19 Patients are Delivering Groceries, Home Cooked Meals to Those in Isolation Now

A Hyderabad law student has been winning hearts on social media with his prompt actions to help those in need as the country sees an unprecedented surge in cases. Amid failing health infrastructure in the face of an alarming rise in coronavirus across several states in India, individuals and communities are rising up to fill the gaps and help out those in need. And Rikhit Shahi from Hyderabad has come forth on microblogging site Twitter to offer his help and services to residents of the city by delivering essential items to their doorstep. In a post that has been going viral on social media, Shahi said that in case anyone isolating was in need of essential items, they could call him and he can make the delivery.

“Surgical masks, Knorr soup, dustbin cover, chocolates, or anything else: I will deliver it at your doorstep in and around Khairtabad (Hyderabad). You just stay at home and take care of yourself and your loved ones till y’all recover," Shahi wrote on Twitter on Friday.

If you live in and around Khairtabad (Hyderabad), are in isolation and need someone to run errands for you, reach out to me. Will be happy to help.— Rikit Shahi (@chotesarcar) April 16, 2021

Shahi is not the only one. Many individuals, especially those who have recovered from coronavirus recently, are volunteering their services on social media.

Delhi resident Ajaz Lone tweeted that he was “ready to volunteer for any Covid related support in and around South Delhi, can deliver medicines, food as well, let me know if I can be of any help". He added that he had recently recovered from coronavirus and understood the pain and suffering it caused. Others are preparing home-cooked meals and having them sent to those in need.

Ready to volunteer for any Covid related support in and around South Delhi, can deliver medicines, food as well, let me know if I can be of any help. Just recovered from Covid and know then shit pain it gives. Stay safe! #CovidSoS — Ajaz Lone (@ajazlone) April 16, 2021

@ covid patients: If you are in south Delhi and living on your own and need food please ping me.Nothing fancy but I will make dal chawal and sabzi for you and get it to your place. You just take rest, quarantine and get well soon. — Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) April 18, 2021

Can drop home-cooked meals, if needed. Or order food via Zomato/Swiggy to be delivered to her. Can manage whatever's needed. DM for details. — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) April 18, 2021

If you live in and around Vikas Nagar, Aliganj, Indira Nagar, Gomti Nagar (Lucknow), are in isolation and need someone to run errands for you, reach out to me. Will be happy to help.#TheICLUSquad #ICLUCares#WearAMask #StayHome— Jatin Lalit Singh (@stillsoulJatin) April 19, 2021

The Covid-19 surge continued on Monday with India recording 2,73,810 new coronavirus cases and 1,619 deaths in 24 hours. The active cases in India stand at 19,29,329. The total number of cases stands at 150,61,919. So far, 129,53,821 people have recovered from the virus in India.

Delhi government has announced a one-week long curfew till next Monday at 5 am from 10 pm on Friday amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state. “I always say all of Delhi is like a family. Even now we will face it together. We have won earlier, we will win again,” Kejriwal said in a press conference. The chief minister said that there was indeed a shortage of oxygen and medicines like Remdesivir. “Delhi’s health system is stretched,” he said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here