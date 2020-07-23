Former Guj CM Sets Fitness Goals at 80 with Viral Exercise Photos after Beating Covid-19

Days after beating COVID-19 at the age of 80, veteran politician and former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela seems to be making a swift recovery. In a recent post on Twitter, Vaghela set fitness goals on Twitter as he shared images of himself running and exercising and looking healthy as ever.

The former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader had been tested positive for coronavirus in the last week of June following which he was immediately home quarantined. He was later admitted to a hospital for a week. The fitness fanatic and "people's leader" soon recovered and was released from the hospital on July 6.

Now, Vaghela has taken to Twitter to prove just how fit he is. In one photo that the leader shared, Vaghela can be seen running while in the other, the 80-year-old can be seen lifting a barbell. He took to Gujarati to caption the photo, which said, "Body fit+ Mind fit = Life hit".

The photos have over 2 thousand likes on Twitter with many complementing Vaghela on his fitness and health.

After his discharge from the hospital, Vaghela returned to his residence in Gandhinagar and shared a video to thank his supporters and well-wishers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a recent interview to Mumbai Mirror, Vaghela said that before catching coronavirus, he had been confident that he would not catch a fever. But being a people's leader, Vaghela could not help but interact with a number of people who were suffering in his state due to the lockdown.

Vaghela, who is a self-proclaimed fitness enthusiast, said he had neither high blood pressure or diabetes and that he was a healthy eater who grew up drinking lots of milk - factors which he claimed helped him beat the virus despite his age.