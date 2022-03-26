Former HP Employee Pleads Guilty after Swindling Company of Rs 38 Crore to Buy Luxury Goods

Earlier this week, a 30-year-old former employee of tech company HP, Inc. (HP) pleaded guilty to stealing around $5 million (more than Rs 38 crore) from the Silicon Valley computer company and using it to buy luxury cars, jewelry and watches, federal prosecutors said. The employee, identified as Shelbee Szeto, frauded her own company with money laundering, and a related tax charge in a scheme to defraud her former employer out of more than five million dollars.

According to a statement shared by U.S. Attorneys in the Northern District of California on Wednesday, Szeto was employed by HP, Inc. (HP) as an executive assistant and finance planning manager from August 2017 until June of 2021. The press release mentioned that Szeto was responsible for making payments to HP vendors and was issued multiple HP commercial credit cards to make the payments on HP’s behalf. However, instead of making the required payments in accordance with the company’s policies, Szeto decided to swindle her company. The press release mentions that Szeto hatched a scheme through which she sent approximately $4.8 million in unauthorised payments from her HP commercial credit cards to several Square, PayPal, and Stripe merchant accounts under her control.

Szeto used the money to buy luxury products like a Tesla sedan; a Porsche sport utility vehicle; several handbags and purses from Dior, Gucci, Hermes, and Chanel; and a collection of jewellery including necklaces, rings, pendants, and watches from luxury brands like Rolex, Bulgari, Audemars Piguet, and Cartier. The Department of Justice, US Attorney’s Office of Northern District of California also informed through the statement that Szeto bought 161 line items. Some of the lines include multiple items such as “7 necklaces with clover-shaped design,” “6 gold necklaces with pendants,” and “26 pairs of earrings.”

Szeto set up bogus merchant accounts with PayPal, Stripe, and Square that she maintained under her control, but represented were for legitimate vendors. Szeto also sent payments from the credit cards to the bogus accounts. The former finance planning manager of HP also uploaded fake invoices to HP’s internal system and falsely represented to her employer that the payments were made to legitimate vendors. “She also made false representations to Square that the payments sent from the credit cards were sent to HP’s approved vendors for legitimate business transactions and falsely represented to her bank that the money from HP was for legitimate business transactions,” added the statement.

Szeto’s sentencing will be announced in July and it is expected that she could face ten years in prison and a fine of $2,50,000 (Rs 1.9 crore) for money laundering.

