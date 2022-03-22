Former Hyderabad MLA Sends Daughter to School with 'Band Baaja', Procession

A former legislator of Hyderabad city P Vishnu Vardhan Reddy sent his daughter to school with band baaja. The grand arrangement included band baaja and a procession, with which the family gave a grand send-off to the girl. Janasri Reddy is the daughter of Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, the former MLA of Khairatabad constituency in Hyderabad. Janasri is an eighth-grader at Chirec International School. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Janasri could not go to school and had to attend online classes for three years. After the recent relaxation in Covid-related guidelines, the school was reopened and physical classes started again. Almost after three years, Janasri Reddy had to attend offline classes from Monday. The duration of classes five, six and seven for her was spent at home.

“She was at home for almost three years and now she is going to school. I want to make it more memorable and give her more encouragement. So I arranged for the band," the former MLA told News 18. Family members escorted Janasri to school in a new car amid the music of the band. “My daughter was a little shy to see the band. Anyway, she is happy. It felt like like the first time for me to see Janasri in a school uniform," Vishnu said.

Vishnu added that even though the classes were run from home for two years due to Covid-19 guidelines and lockdown, Chirec School had closed a year earlier and begun conducting online classes. The scenes of Vishnu seeing off his daughter to school with the grand gesture have gone viral on social media. While some people were surprised at the transpiring, others were left baffled by it.

Vishnu was elected as an MLA from the Congress party from Khairatabad from 2004 to 2009 and 2009 to 2014. His father was an MLA and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief, who passed away in 2004. ​

Last year, in a similar incident, after the Delhi government has allowed the reopening of schools for all classes, a family in Delhi invited a band while dropping their child at school. The family hired a small band who played outside the school’s gate. A video of the band playing and parents standing outside with their kids was shared on social media. It was filmed outside Springdales School in Dhaula Kuan.

